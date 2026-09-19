Jordan, France Issue Joint Statement Following Conclusion Of Talks Between King, France President

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan and France issued a joint statement on Thursday, following talks between His Majesty King Abdullah and President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris.

Following is the full text of the joint statement:

“Joint statement released by the French Republic and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the occasion of His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Paris:

1. His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan paid an official visit to France on 17 September 2026 at the invitation of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron. During the visit, the two leaders held expanded talks on ways to strengthen the historic ties of friendship between the two countries, and exchanged views on regional developments and international issues of mutual interest.

2. The two leaders affirmed the depth of relations and strong bonds of friendship, trust, and mutual respect between France and Jordan, and emphasised their commitment to continued coordination and consultation, as well as their convergence of views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Defence and Security Sectors

3. The two leaders emphasised the importance of the partnership between France and Jordan in the fields of defence and security, and underscored that coordination between the two countries is essential in supporting efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region. His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron affirmed France's commitment to supporting Jordan's security and stability, as a cornerstone for ensuring security and stability in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

4. The two leaders regarded the signing of an agreement on defence cooperation during the visit as an important milestone in consolidating the partnership between the two countries in this field. They emphasised that the agreement reflects the two countries' commitment to continuing to deepen their defence partnership, and provides a comprehensive framework for organising various aspects of defence and security cooperation, in a manner that serves their mutual interests and enhances their ability to address changing and emerging challenges and risks, supports efforts to develop Jordan's defence capabilities, and strengthens Jordan and France's joint contribution to consolidating security and stability in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Economic Sector

5. His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron and His Majesty King Abdullah II reiterated their countries' desire to expand economic cooperation and develop mutually beneficial economic partnerships. The two leaders highlighted the importance of cooperation on the National Water Conveyance Project, also known as the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project, which is supported by France and represents a vital Strategic Project for Jordan aimed at addressing the challenge of water stress. They also affirmed their desire to cooperate in strengthening and diversifying supply chains between the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean on the one hand, and Europe on the other, with a view to enhancing trade, interdependence, prosperity, and regional integration.

Regional and International Developments

6. His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron and His Majesty King Abdullah II discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean, expressing their concern at the continuing tensions and emphasising the need for all parties to join forces to end the escalation and to adopt diplomacy and dialogue as the means to achieve this.

7. France condemned in the strongest terms the Iranian attacks targeting Jordan, expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom, and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the security of all its partners in the Middle East. The two countries reaffirmed their support for all efforts aimed at reaching a diplomatic solution that would end the crisis, address its causes, and achieve sustainable security and stability.

8. The two countries reaffirmed the need to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. They also emphasised the need to establish maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Strait of Bab Al Mandeb.

9. The two leaders, alongside the President of the Lebanese Republic Gen. Joseph Aoun, chaired a meeting held as part of the Aqaba Process meetings to mobilise support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, identify their needs, and strengthen coordination amongst all supporting parties. The two leaders reaffirmed France and Jordan's support for Lebanon's efforts to ensure its security, strengthen its sovereignty over all its territory, and ensure that arms remain exclusively in the hands of the state, as well as the need for all parties to comply with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

10. The two leaders reaffirmed the need to take practical steps, in accordance with a clear timetable, toward the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the lines of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, to live in security and peace alongside Israel, on the basis of the two-state solution, which constitutes the only path to achieving just and lasting peace. The two leaders also emphasised the need for the full implementation of the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, issued on 29 July 2025.

11. The two leaders emphasised their rejection of any attempt by Israel to annex the West Bank and any attempts to displace the Palestinian people, and reiterated their condemnation of the illegal 'E1' settlement project. The two leaders also reaffirmed the need to preserve the existing historical and legal status quo of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of the historical Hashemite Custodianship over these holy sites.

12. The two leaders emphasised the need to implement United States President Donald Trump's plan to bring stability to Gaza and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025), and to ensure the protection of civilians and the adequate and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

13. The two leaders affirmed their countries' support for Syria's unity, security, stability and sovereignty, and for the Syrian Government's efforts to rebuild the country on foundations that meet the aspirations of the Syrian people and uphold the rights of all its constituent groups. They emphasised the need to implement the roadmap to end the crisis in the Syrian city of Suwayda and stabilise southern Syria, which was adopted by Jordan, Syria, and the United States of America on 16 September 2025.

14. Both sides emphasised the need to put an end to Israel's attacks on Syria, and warned of the consequences of continued attacks on Syria's security and stability, as well as for regional security and stability, at a time when the Syrian Government is focusing on reconstruction and ensuring Syria's security and stability, and is pursuing a diplomatic path to resolve outstanding issues and reach a security agreement that could form the basis for a more comprehensive future agreement. They called on Israel to withdraw from the occupied Syrian territories, and to respect the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

15. His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron and His Majesty King Abdullah II stressed their shared commitment to promoting respect for international humanitarian law and ensuring its implementation, and emphasised the need to restore respect for the rules of war to the forefront of international political priorities in light of the unprecedented challenges facing the protection of civilians in armed conflicts. In this context, the two leaders noted the progress made under the Global Initiative to Galvanise Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law, launched in September 2024 by Jordan, France, Brazil, China, Kazakhstan, and South Africa, in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross, to which 118 states have so far acceded. They welcomed the convening of the High-Level Conference on Humanity in War, to be hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on 7 December 2026, as a key milestone in translating the political momentum generated by the initiative into a renewed commitment and concrete action to strengthen respect for international humanitarian law. The two leaders called on states to participate in the conference at the highest possible level and to contribute actively to its success.”