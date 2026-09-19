Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Meets With Czech Defence Industry Company Executives

King Meets With Czech Defence Industry Company Executives


2026-09-19 05:21:28
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, in Prague on Friday, met with senior executives of a number of Czech companies in the defence industry.

The meeting addressed ways of strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise in the defence field, as well as prospects for building on the existing partnership between Jordan and the Czech Republic, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty toured a showcase of innovative technologies and equipment developed by these firms, and was briefed on their uses and practical applications.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Jordan's non-resident Ambassador to the Czech Republic Mohammad Hindawi, and the Czech Republic's Ambassador to Jordan Andrea Kučerová attended the meeting

MENAFN19092026000028011005ID1111682881



Jordan Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search