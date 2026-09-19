King Meets With Czech Defence Industry Company Executives

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, in Prague on Friday, met with senior executives of a number of Czech companies in the defence industry.

The meeting addressed ways of strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise in the defence field, as well as prospects for building on the existing partnership between Jordan and the Czech Republic, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty toured a showcase of innovative technologies and equipment developed by these firms, and was briefed on their uses and practical applications.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Jordan's non-resident Ambassador to the Czech Republic Mohammad Hindawi, and the Czech Republic's Ambassador to Jordan Andrea Kučerová attended the meeting