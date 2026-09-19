King Meets With Prime Minister Of Czech Republic In Prague

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah discussed with Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, during talks in Prague on Friday, ways to expand the horizons of Jordanian-Czech cooperation in service of mutual interests.

During an expanded meeting, followed by a bilateral one, His Majesty emphasised the importance of building upon the existing solid foundation between the two countries, as well as continuing the exchange of expertise in vital sectors, according to a Royal court statement.

Addressing regional developments, the King underscored the need to step up international efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region, and to utilise diplomacy and dialogue to reach sustainable solutions to crises.

On the situation in the West Bank and Jerusalem, His Majesty warned of the dangers of Israel's measures aimed at annexation and settlement expansion, as well as ongoing violations against Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Jordan's non-resident Ambassador to the Czech Republic Mohammad Hindawi, and the Czech Republic's Ambassador to Jordan Andrea Kučerová attended the meeting.