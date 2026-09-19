King Holds Talks With Czech Republic President In Prague

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah affirmed, on Friday, the urgent need to intensify efforts to restore stability in the region, calling on the international community to step up diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from escalating.

Speaking during joint press remarks with Czech Republic President Petr Pavel in Prague, His Majesty underscored Jordan's emphasis on dialogue, the importance of respecting international law, and its support of all efforts to achieve peace and stability, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King said Jordan remains committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.

On Jordanian-Czech relations, His Majesty said ties have grown remarkably since their establishment six decades ago, evolving into a solid, enduring partnership based on mutual trust.

The King expressed keen interest in expanding cooperation and leveraging the significant potential of both nations to boost economic and trade relations, as well as to encourage investment and business partnerships. His Majesty highlighted the importance of creating new opportunities for the private sectors of both countries, in addition to strengthening joint efforts in defence and security fields.

The King expressed Jordan's readiness to enhance coordination, training, and the exchange of expertise with the Czech Republic in vital sectors.

On the situation in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza, His Majesty underscored Jordan's rejection of Israel's continued settlement expansion, escalating settler violence, forced displacement, and attempts to create new facts on the ground, actions that collectively pose a direct threat to regional security.

The King reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering stance in rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, and called on the international community to act to prevent any attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

His Majesty commended the Czech Republic's support for the two-state solution as the only path to achieving a just and comprehensive peace, emphasising Jordan's commitment to working with international partners, including the Czech Republic and European Union, to enhance regional security, stability, and prosperity.

For his part, President Pavel welcomed the visit of the King and Her Majesty Queen Rania, noting that it offers an opportunity to build upon the successful discussions held during the president's visit to Amman in 2024.

Pavel affirmed that Jordan is one of the Czech Republic's closest and most reliable allies in the Middle East, and expressed appreciation for Jordan's long-term efforts, under His Majesty's leadership, to ensure peace and prosperity in the region, adding that a strong and stable Jordan is in the interests of both Europe and the Czech Republic.

President Pavel highlighted the important collaboration between his country and Jordan in delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. He pointed to their ongoing cooperation since 2013 under the humanitarian MEDEVAC medical programme, through which Czech doctors have provided treatment and performed surgeries for thousands of vulnerable patients within the Kingdom.

The Czech president also expressed his country's interest in strengthening cooperation with Jordan in the fields of defence, trade, energy, healthcare, and water resource management.

Prior to the press statements, His Majesty and President Pavel held bilateral talks, attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania and First Lady Eva Pavlová, followed by expanded discussions that addressed ways to enhance relations between the two countries, and also covered key regional developments.

An official welcoming ceremony was held for Their Majesties upon their arrival at Prague Castle.

The talks were attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Jordan's non-resident Ambassador to the Czech Republic Mohammad Hindawi, and the Czech Republic's Ambassador to Jordan Andrea Kučerová.