ADF Neutralizes Three Banderol Missiles, 138 Russian Drones Used To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on September 18, the enemy attacked with two Zircon anti-ship missiles from Russia's Kursk region, as well as 174 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (half of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, Banderol/Dan-T loitering munitions, and Parody-type decoy drones launched from the directions of Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The main directions of the attack were Odesa and Kyiv regions.

US State Department approves $2.68B sale of air defense equipment to Ukraine

The aerial attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on September 19, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed three Banderol/Dan-T munitions and 138 drones.

Hits were recorded at 15 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at nine locations.

The enemy missiles did not reach their targets; information about where they may have fallen is being clarified.

The attack is ongoing, with more than ten drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform reported, two men were injured in Bucha district of Kyiv region as a result of a Russian drone attack on the evening of September 18.