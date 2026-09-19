Spider-Man Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film In U.S. History

“Spider-Man: A New Day” has become the highest-grossing film in the history of the US and Canadian box office.

According to industry data, just 47 days after its release, the film had earned approximately $936.773 million in the United States and Canada. This allowed it to overtake“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which previously held the record with $936.662 million.

“Spider-Man: A New Day” is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fourth Spider-Man movie starring British actor Tom Holland. The film continues the story of Peter Parker and has attracted audiences with its combination of action, humor and familiar Marvel characters.

The movie also became the highest-grossing film of 2026 during its first week of release, earning more than $1.1 billion worldwide. By mid-August, it had already entered the top five highest-grossing Marvel productions.

The world premiere took place on July 31. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production budget was approximately $225 million. However, the film's enormous promotional campaign was even more expensive: Deadline estimated that the studio spent around $309 million on marketing.

The promotional campaign itself attracted considerable attention. Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi appeared in one of the film's promotional videos, creating additional interest among audiences outside the traditional superhero fan base.

The success of“Spider-Man: A New Day” is particularly notable because superhero films have faced increasing competition from other genres in recent years. Its strong box-office performance demonstrates that major franchise releases can still generate enormous global interest when they combine popular characters with large-scale theatrical releases.

With its impressive ticket sales and a production budget of hundreds of millions of dollars,“Spider-Man: A New Day” has become not only one of the biggest films of 2026 but also another major commercial success for Marvel and Sony.