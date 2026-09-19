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President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video About His Visit To Shamakhi District
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more
Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Shamakhi with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has been published on the head of state's social media pages.
Footage reads:
"President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Shamakhi district"
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