President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video About His Visit To Shamakhi District

Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Shamakhi with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has been published on the head of state's social media pages.

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