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President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video About His Visit To Shamakhi District

President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video About His Visit To Shamakhi District


2026-09-19 05:19:05
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Shamakhi with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has been published on the head of state's social media pages.

Footage reads:

"President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Shamakhi district"

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AzerNews

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