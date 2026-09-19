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Azerbaijan Railways Purchases Seven Locomotives From China

Azerbaijan Railways Purchases Seven Locomotives From China


2026-09-19 05:19:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) has purchased seven locomotives from China.

According to ADY, the locomotives purchased from China have already been delivered to Azerbaijan.

The locomotives were manufactured by China's CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd.

In June this year, ADY and CRRC Ziyang also signed a contract for the purchase of four new mainline passenger locomotives. The locomotives are scheduled to be delivered to Azerbaijan during 2027.

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