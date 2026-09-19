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Matthew Benetti

Matthew Benetti


2026-09-19 05:16:30
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Policy Manager (Energy), Climateworks Centre
Profile Articles

Matthew provides expert policy advice designed to accelerate Australia's transition to clean energy. He informs and supports Cliamteworks system teams and external stakeholders as they work to decarbonise the grid and implement net-zero industries, transport and buildings.

His experience in government, working on consumer energy resources, energy innovation and providing precise and practical policy guidance, means he is well placed to advise decision makers on the renewables transformation.

Previously, Matthew was Head of Social Innovation at the Foundation for Young Australians where he built the capacity and capabilities of young people leading social and environmental impact enterprises. He was also CEO of the Human Rights Arts and Film Festival and Director of Fundraising and Development at Ovarian Cancer Australia.

Matthew graduated from Curtin University with a Master of Environment and Climate Emergency (with Distinction) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Behavioural Science from Griffith University.

Experience
  • –present Policy Manager (Energy), Climateworks Centre
Education
  • 2022 Curtin University, Master of Environment and Climate Emergency

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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