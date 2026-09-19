Senior Lecturer and Head of Discipline - HRM & Management & OHSE, Australian Catholic University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr Marzena Baker holds a PhD and Master of Business from Queensland University of Technology and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Auckland, NZ. She is Head of Discipline – HRM, Management and OHSE in the Peter Faber Business School at Australian Catholic University and was previously an academic in Project Management at the University of Sydney. Her research spans workforce management, leadership, workplace diversity and inclusion, gender equity, social value, project management and organisational change. Before entering academia, she held senior corporate roles for more than 20 years, including in construction, property development and fast moving consumer goods.



2023–present Head of Discipline - HRM & Management, Australian Catholic University 2020–2023 Lecturer, The University of Sydney



2020 Queensland University of Technology, PhD 2016 Queensland University of Technology, Master in Business



2026 Building a balance: a systematic literature review of work-life programs, work-life balance, and work outcomes in the architecture, engineering, and construction industriesQ1+, International Journal of Construction Management

2025 Tapping the untapped resource to address construction skills shortages: Perceptions of Australian women career changers and construction women, Journal of Construction Engineering and Management 2024 What do women want? An exploration of workplace attraction and retention factors for women in construction, International Journal of Construction Management

2026 Project Governance and Governmentality as Collaborative Challenges Role: CI Funding Source: ARC Discovery

Australian Human Resource Institute

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