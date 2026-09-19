Philosopher, Curtin Centre for Applied Ethics, Curtin University

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Dr Jacqueline Boaks is the Curriculum Lead with the Curtin Centre for Applied Ethics and Philosopher-in-Residence at the WA Data Science Innovation Hub.

She is President of the Australian Association of Professional and Applied Ethics, editor of Research into Ethical Issues in Organizations (Emerald), founder of the WA Ethics Outside Philosophy group, co-editor of Leadership and Ethics (Bloomsbury) and a member of the editorial board of the journal Philosophy of Management (Springer).

In 2025 established Curtin's AI Ethics Community of Inquiry and delivered Curtin's first executive education program on the ethics of Artificial Intelligence.

Jacqueline has a background in management, consultancy, and academia. She has taught ethics and leadership at University of Western Australia, Notre

She is the Vice President of the Australian Association of Professional and Applied Ethics, editor of the journal Research into Ethical Issues in Organizations (Emerald), the founder of the WA Ethics Outside Philosophy group, the co-editor of Leadership and Ethics (Bloomsbury) and a member of the editorial board of the journal Philosophy of Management (Springer). She has published widely on democracy, ethics, and leadership.

Her current research areas include how AI will affect business' decisions on ethics and social responsibility; leadership, applied ethics, business ethics, and the question of dirty hands in leadership. Her most recent research addresses threats to integrity the academic profession in universities and the impact of Artificial Intelligence in CSR decision making in organisations.

–present Lecturer in Ethics and Leadership, Curtin University



2022 Curtin University, Graduate Certificate (Higher Education) 2017 University of Western Australia, PhD (Philosophy)

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