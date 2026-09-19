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Sara Carta

Sara Carta


2026-09-19 05:16:07
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate in Computer Science, School of Computer Science and Statistics, Trinity College Dublin
Profile Articles

Sara is interested in the neural mechanisms underlying sound and language processing. Her PhD work at Di Liberto-Lab, jointly supported by the Science Foundation of Ireland and the William Demant Foundation, investigated the impact of attention switches on speech comprehension in complex listening scenarios, for normal-hearing and hearing-impaired listeners.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate in Computer Science, School of Computer Science and Statistics, Trinity College Dublin

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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