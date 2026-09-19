Sara Carta

Sara is interested in the neural mechanisms underlying sound and language processing. Her PhD work at Di Liberto-Lab, jointly supported by the Science Foundation of Ireland and the William Demant Foundation, investigated the impact of attention switches on speech comprehension in complex listening scenarios, for normal-hearing and hearing-impaired listeners.

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