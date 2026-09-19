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Santosh Vijaykumar

Santosh Vijaykumar


2026-09-19 05:16:06
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Vice Chancellor's Senior Research Fellow in Digital Health, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Profile Articles

Santosh Vijaykumar is Senior Research Fellow in Digital Living at Northumbria University. His research broadly focuses on health risk communication with a specific interest in the role of mobile and social media during infectious disease outbreaks and public health emergencies.

Experience
  • –present Vice Chancellor's Senior Research Fellow in Digital Health, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Education
  • 2010 Saint Louis University, USA, PhD in Public Health Studies

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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