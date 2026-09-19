Lecturer in Architectural History, The Open University

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Susie West is a recognised expert on the English country house library. She worked for English Heritage as a Senior Properties Historian, caring for their historic property portfolio including Wrest Park, Audley End House and Hardwick Old Hall. Susie joined the OU in May 2007, bringing her built environment expertise to the new curriculum and research area of Heritage Studies at the OU.

Her research interests centre on the English country house, its landscape setting, and private libraries of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. Current projects include Bess of Hardwick and her material achievements, an edited book on Penshurst Place, Kent, and finishing her book on country house libraries.

–present Lecturer in architectural history, The Open University

2001 University of East Anglia, PhD architectural history

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