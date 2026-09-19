Associate Professor of Writing, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences

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Amy Cannon is an associate professor of writing in the Thematic Option Honors Program at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. A Los Angeles-based writer and poet, she earned her MFA from the University of California, Irvine, where she received the Gerard Creative Writing Endowment. She is the author of the chapbook "the interior desert" (Californios Press) and the mini-chapbook "to make a desert" (Platypus Press). Her work can be found in Bone Bouquet, LETTERS, LIT, and Rock & Sling, among other places. She has served as poetry editor for The Curator and for The Fem Literary Magazine, and assistant editor at Faultline Journal. She has mentored with the L.A. nonprofit WriteGirl and served as the managing editor of Palaver Arts Magazine, a student publication at USC.

–present Associate Professor of Writing, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences

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