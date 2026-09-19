UP: 9 Houses Demolished In Shravasti To Remove Illegal Encroachment

Administration Cites High Court Order

After the demolition of nine houses allegedly built on pond land in Ikauna Dehat, Shravasti Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Kumar on Saturday said that the action was carried out to remove illegal encroachment in compliance with the High Court's order.

The demolition drive was carried out by the tehsil administration in the presence of Tehsildar Ajit Pratap Singh.

During the action, nine houses constructed on the government land were demolished with the help of JCB machines.

According to the administration, the case was related to alleged encroachment on 0.145 hectare land under Gata numbers 2393Kha and 2394Ga.

The action was taken after proceedings under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code and subsequent directions from the High Court.

Ikauna Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Kumar said that some people had carried out illegal construction on pond land in Ikauna Dehat, following which proceedings were initiated under Section 67.

"Some people had carried out illegal construction on pond land in Ikauna Dehat. In this regard, proceedings under Section 67 were initiated by the Tehsildar Court, and orders were issued for removal. When the matter went before the Hon'ble High Court, directions were also issued for compliance with Section 67. Accordingly, the administration removed the illegal encroachment," SDM Ravindra Kumar told ANI.

He further said that the people residing there have been shifted to available residential land.

"The people who were residing there have moved from the pond land and have shifted to residential land. At present, they have been shifted to the residential area, so there is no issue," he added.

The SDM said that around eight to nine houses were removed during the drive and the affected residents have been shifted to the original residential land area.

Affected Families Object

Meanwhile, the affected families have objected to the administration's action.

They alleged that houses built with government assistance under welfare schemes and on allotted land were also demolished after being identified as being on pond land.

The administration, however, maintained that the action was carried out to free government pond land from illegal occupation in compliance with court directions.

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