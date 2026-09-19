Malaysia Elected To The IAEA Board Of Governors For The 2026-2028 Term

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 (NNN) -- Malaysia has been elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the 2026–2028 term.

The Foreign Ministry said the election was held during the 70th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Austria, from Sept 14 to 18.

“As one of the IAEA's principal policy-making bodies, the 35-member Board of Governors plays a pivotal role in overseeing the Agency's operations, approving safeguards agreements as well as shaping key policy decisions on the safe, secure and peaceful cooperation in atomic science and technology,” it said in a statement on Friday.

Since joining the IAEA in 1969, Malaysia has served 10 terms on the Board of Governors, most recently from 2020 to 2022.

“The election further underscores Malaysia's commitment to actively contribute its extensive experience and expertise in support of the Board's mandate and important role.

“Malaysia looks forward to collaborating with fellow IAEA Member States and the Agency to advance nonproliferation objectives and promote the safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear energy,” it added.

IAEA is an independent international organisation within the United Nations system that promotes the peaceful use of nuclear technology and prevents its use for military purposes

--NNN