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Cascadia Minerals Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:25 AM EST - Cascadia Minerals Ltd.: Announces its participation in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum, a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, and the Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow, continuing to Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Munich from October 20 through 23. The program is presented by strategic junior mining investor Michael Gentile in partnership with Amvest Capital Inc. and made possible by the generous support of Flagship Sponsors ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Beacon Securities Limited, and STIFEL. Cascadia Minerals Ltd. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.47.
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