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TSX Has Spring In Step
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Canada opened higher on Thursday, boosted?by mining?stocks tracking higher prices of?precious?metals, while the US?Federal?Reserve's focus?on?fighting?inflation lifted broader?risk?appetite.
The TSX spread its wings and flew 348.66 points, or 1%, to begin Thursday at 35,839.93.
The Canadian dollar inched up 0.07 cents to 71.56
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday inflation is likely to remain elevated in the near term and reiterated the central bank's readiness to raise rates if price pressures persist.
Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to address the European Parliament on Thursday, amid tensions with Washington over the EU's plans to grant Canada associate member status.
On the economic lineup, Statistics Canada reported foreign investors purchased $20.6 Billion worth of Canadian securities in July, compared with the net sale of $30.6 Billion of foreign instruments by Canadians
In August, the agency's industrial product price index gained 1.3%, and 13.5% year-over-over. Its raw materials price index tacked on 3.1%, and 13.5% year-over-year.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regained 21.57 points, or 2.4%, to 917.67.
All but three of the 12 subgroups were in the green in the first hour, led by gold, brighter by 3.9%, material, stronger 3.7%, and information technology, up 1.2%.
The three laggards were consumer discretionary stocks, sliding 0.3%, telecoms, down 0.1%, and energy, fading 0.01%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities climbed on Thursday, supported by a drop in Treasury yields and oil prices as well as gains in key technology stocks, with traders trying to claw back some of the prior day's losses incited by the first Federal Reserve interest rate hike in three years.
The Dow Jones Industrials reasserted themselves 273 points to 52,188
The S&P 500 index climbed 75 points, or 1%, to 7,698.
The NASDAQ Composite restocked 462.5 points, or 1.6%, to 26,719.25. Tech drove the broader market higher.“Magnificent Seven” names
Nvidia and Amazon rose 2% each, while fellow member Microsoft gained 1%. Other stocks related to the artificial intelligence trade such as Applied Materials, Qualcomm and Intel advanced 2%, 4% and 3%, respectively.
Beyond tech, industrials offered momentum as well, with stocks like Caterpillar moving up more than 2%.
Meanwhile, Treasury yields pulled back. The 10-year yield moved below 5%, dropping more than five basis points to 4.949%. The yield had risen back above that key level Wednesday following the Fed's rate decision.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sprang up, lowering yields to 4.95% from Thursday's 5.02%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices sank $1.92 to $100.51 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices recovered $19.20 to $4,406.70 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Canada opened higher on Thursday, boosted?by mining?stocks tracking higher prices of?precious?metals, while the US?Federal?Reserve's focus?on?fighting?inflation lifted broader?risk?appetite.
The TSX spread its wings and flew 348.66 points, or 1%, to begin Thursday at 35,839.93.
The Canadian dollar inched up 0.07 cents to 71.56
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday inflation is likely to remain elevated in the near term and reiterated the central bank's readiness to raise rates if price pressures persist.
Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to address the European Parliament on Thursday, amid tensions with Washington over the EU's plans to grant Canada associate member status.
On the economic lineup, Statistics Canada reported foreign investors purchased $20.6 Billion worth of Canadian securities in July, compared with the net sale of $30.6 Billion of foreign instruments by Canadians
In August, the agency's industrial product price index gained 1.3%, and 13.5% year-over-over. Its raw materials price index tacked on 3.1%, and 13.5% year-over-year.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regained 21.57 points, or 2.4%, to 917.67.
All but three of the 12 subgroups were in the green in the first hour, led by gold, brighter by 3.9%, material, stronger 3.7%, and information technology, up 1.2%.
The three laggards were consumer discretionary stocks, sliding 0.3%, telecoms, down 0.1%, and energy, fading 0.01%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities climbed on Thursday, supported by a drop in Treasury yields and oil prices as well as gains in key technology stocks, with traders trying to claw back some of the prior day's losses incited by the first Federal Reserve interest rate hike in three years.
The Dow Jones Industrials reasserted themselves 273 points to 52,188
The S&P 500 index climbed 75 points, or 1%, to 7,698.
The NASDAQ Composite restocked 462.5 points, or 1.6%, to 26,719.25. Tech drove the broader market higher.“Magnificent Seven” names
Nvidia and Amazon rose 2% each, while fellow member Microsoft gained 1%. Other stocks related to the artificial intelligence trade such as Applied Materials, Qualcomm and Intel advanced 2%, 4% and 3%, respectively.
Beyond tech, industrials offered momentum as well, with stocks like Caterpillar moving up more than 2%.
Meanwhile, Treasury yields pulled back. The 10-year yield moved below 5%, dropping more than five basis points to 4.949%. The yield had risen back above that key level Wednesday following the Fed's rate decision.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sprang up, lowering yields to 4.95% from Thursday's 5.02%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices sank $1.92 to $100.51 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices recovered $19.20 to $4,406.70 U.S. an ounce.
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