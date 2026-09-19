Where Is The Oil Money Trump Stole From Venezuela's People?

MENAFN - Asia Times) At any other time in American history, it would end the career of somebody like Scott Bessent, our limited-intelligence Treasury Secretary.

It came out yesterday when Illinois Congressman Sean Casten was questioning him about the“billions of dollars” that Trump keeps claiming America is“getting” from selling Venezuelan oil.

Bessent agreed with Trump, saying the oil and oil money we've seized from that country is“one of the largest assets to ever go on the US balance sheet.” Billions and billions of dollars.

So Casten asked him a simple question: Can you tell us who controls that money and where it is? Can you confirm“whether or not those [funds] are flowing to US persons?”

Bessent's answer was a shocking single word:“No.” He ain't talkin...

Did Trump take the oil and the money from the oil? Bessent refuses to say. Trump refuses to say. Nobody, in fact, in the Trump regime will tell us where that money is or who controls it or even who's making the money accrued on its interest.

Here's what we do know:

Three days after Trump kidnapped President Maduro and his wife, he went on his Nazi-infested social media site and wrote that Venezuela's oil revenues would be controlled by him personally“as President of the United States.”

Three days after that, he signed an executive order declaring a“national emergency” involving that oil so no court or creditor could touch the money, screwing the bondholders and oil companies to which Venezuela owed roughly $150 billion.

Then Trump started selling the oil we'd seized from Venezuela. The first load, according to Reuters and Semafor, went to commodity trading companies Vitol and Trafigura for about $500 million, groups that the Washington Post said both carry histories of bribery schemes tied to oil sales.