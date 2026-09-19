Johnston Law Firm Clears The Record On Workers Compensation Misconceptions

Pueblo-based firm publishes straightforward answers to the five most common myths keeping injured workers from the benefits they deserve.

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Workers compensation myths cost people money

Colorado, USA, Sep 18, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Too many injured workers lose benefits because of bad information. They hear something from a coworker or assume a rule applies when it does not. By the time they realize they were wrong, they have already missed a deadline or said something that weakened their claim.

Johnston Law Firm, LLC sees the same mistakes over and over. Workers in Pueblo and across Colorado repeat the same myths, make the same errors, and walk away from claims they should have won.

The firm has published a clear breakdown of the five most damaging myths in workers compensation, along with the facts injured workers actually need.

Myth one: you can lose your job if you file a claim

Filing a workers compensation claim is a protected right. Colorado law prohibits retaliation. An employer cannot fire, demote, or cut hours because someone reported an injury. Workers who face retaliation have legal options.

Fear keeps many injured workers silent. They think filing a claim will cost them their job, so they skip the doctor, ignore the pain, and hope it gets better. The injury often gets worse. The claim becomes harder to prove. And the employer faces no consequences.

Workers who stay quiet protect the company, not themselves.

Myth two: minor injuries do not qualify

Workers compensation covers all work-related injuries, not just catastrophic accidents. A pulled muscle, a repetitive strain injury, or a minor cut that becomes infected all qualify if they happened on the job.

The severity of the injury matters less than the connection to work. A small injury today can become a chronic problem tomorrow. Reporting it early creates a paper trail. Waiting makes it easier for an insurance company to argue the injury came from somewhere else.

Document every injury, no matter how small.

Myth three: you have to use the company's doctor

Colorado allows injured workers to choose their own doctor after the first visit. The employer can require the initial exam with a specific provider, but after that, the worker has options.

Some employers push back. They suggest the worker should stick with the company doctor or imply that switching will hurt the claim. That is not how the law works.

Workers have the right to see a doctor they trust. If the company doctor rushes through appointments or dismisses symptoms, the injured worker can request a change.

Myth four: you cannot work anywhere while on a claim

Workers compensation benefits replace lost wages, but they do not lock someone out of all work. Light-duty assignments or part-time work at reduced capacity can be part of recovery, and accepting that work does not mean giving up the claim.

What matters is whether the worker can return to the job they had before the injury. If the injury prevents that, benefits continue even if the person takes on lighter tasks elsewhere.

Refusing all work when a doctor clears someone for modified duty can hurt a claim. Insurance companies look for reasons to cut benefits, and turning down reasonable accommodations gives them one.

Myth five: hiring a lawyer means going to court

Most workers compensation cases settle without a hearing. An attorney negotiates with the insurance company, gathers medical records, and pushes back when the insurer denies or delays benefits. Court is the last resort, not the first step.

Insurance companies have lawyers. Injured workers who go it alone face professionals trained to minimize payouts. The playing field is not level.

Hiring an attorney early in the process often prevents problems before they grow. Deadlines get met. Paperwork gets filed correctly. And the insurance company knows someone is watching.

Johnston Law Firm clients get straight answers

Johnston Law Firm, LLC opened in Pueblo on January 1, 2022. The firm focuses on workers compensation cases across Colorado, representing injured workers who need someone in their corner.

The firm built its practice on clear communication and a no-nonsense approach. Workers compensation law is complicated, but the answers do not have to be. Clients deserve to know where they stand, what their options are, and what happens next.

Johnston Law Firm handles every part of a workers compensation claim, from filing the initial paperwork to negotiating settlements to representing workers at hearings when insurance companies refuse to pay.

The firm's goal is simple: get injured workers the benefits they earned.

To read more, visit the website here.

About Johnston Law Firm, LLC

Johnston Law Firm, LLC is a workers compensation law firm based in Pueblo, Colorado. The firm represents injured workers throughout the state and focuses on clear communication and quality representation. More information is available at johnstonlaw.