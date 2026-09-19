Marcos Neves Rodrigues Sets A One-Year Standard For Storm-Season Readiness In Florida Hotels

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Marcos Neves Rodrigues, a Florida hotel manager, is committing his property's team to a one-year cycle of hurricane-season readiness reviews, run every year at the same fixed points on the calendar.

A commitment tied to the calendar, not the weather

Marcos Neves Rodrigues has spent his career managing hotel operations in Florida, where hurricane season is not a hypothetical. He is now formalizing a practice he has used informally for years: a fixed, year-round readiness cycle for his property, rather than a scramble that starts when a storm enters the forecast.

“Waiting for a named storm to start planning is already too late,” Rodrigues said.“The teams that handle a hurricane well are the ones that already knew, months before, exactly who does what.”

The commitment breaks the year into four checkpoints, each with a specific task attached, rather than a single“hurricane plan” filed away and forgotten.

The four checkpoints

Early spring: supply and vendor review. Rodrigues commits his team to confirming backup suppliers for water, generator fuel, and non-perishable food before the season opens. He said this is the point most properties skip because nothing feels urgent yet.

Early summer: staff role assignments. Every department head gets a written role for before, during, and after a storm. Front office, housekeeping, and maintenance each get a specific checklist, not a general instruction to“help out.”

Peak season: communication drills. With guests on property during active months, Rodrigues has his team run short internal drills on how information moves: from management to staff, and from staff to guests. He said the drill matters more than the plan itself, because plans fail quietly while drills expose gaps out loud.

After season close: a debrief. Once hurricane season ends, the team reviews what actually happened that year, storm or no storm, and updates the plan for the next cycle. Rodrigues said this step is the one that keeps the whole cycle from going stale.

Why he is naming it publicly

Rodrigues said he decided to put the practice into a named, public commitment rather than keep it as an internal habit, because hospitality teams often trade notes across properties informally.

“If another manager reads this and steals the debrief step, that's a win,” he said.“None of this is proprietary. It's just structure.”

He said the biggest failure point he has seen in hotel storm response is not lack of effort but lack of ownership. When a role is not written down, it does not get done. When it is written down and reviewed months in advance, it usually does.

“A generator that nobody tested in April doesn't care how good your intentions were in September,” Rodrigues said.

What guests should expect from it

Rodrigues said the point of the commitment is not to promise guests nothing will go wrong. It is to promise a level of preparation that keeps small disruptions from becoming large ones.

“Guests don't need a hotel that pretends storms don't happen here,” he said.“They need one that already knows what it's doing when one does.”

He said the readiness cycle also covers routine off-season maintenance, like checking window seals and drainage, since those checks matter as much as any emergency supply list.

A practice built for repetition

Rodrigues said he expects to run the same four-checkpoint cycle every year going forward, adjusting details as staff and property needs change but keeping the structure fixed.

“The plan should get better every year,” he said.“The calendar shouldn't change.”

He said hotels in Florida do not get to choose whether hurricane season happens. They only get to choose how ready they are for it, months before anyone is watching a spaghetti model on the news.

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About Marcos Neves Rodrigues

Marcos Neves Rodrigues is a hotel manager based in Florida, where he oversees front office operations, housekeeping and maintenance teams, food and beverage services, budgeting, and guest satisfaction performance. He has worked in hospitality roles ranging from guest services representative to assistant general manager before moving into hotel management, with a career focus on operational excellence and guest experience in full-service hotel properties.