Holiday Inn Dhaka Unveils Dawat-E-Sultan Buffet Festival
The festival, which will be served daily from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm, draws inspiration from the warmth of a Shahi Dastarkhwan, bringing together flavors from the subcontinent, Persia, Türkiye, and the Middle East. Royal décor and a festive setting will complement the dining experience.
Menu highlights include Lamb Ouzi Al-Malaki, a whole roasted lamb served with fragrant rice, nuts, and fried onions, along with Nizami Gosht Dum Biryani and Darbari Pot-Roasted Quail. Guests can also try Dum Pukht Beef Nihari, Murgh Musallam-e-Darbar, Awadhi Batakh Qorma, and flame-grilled prawns.
A live charcoal grill and kebab counter will feature Adana Kebab-e-Sultan, Joojeh Kebab-e-Shahaneh, Koobideh Kebab-e-Darbar, and Turkish-style chicken and beef dürüm rolls. The evening opens with welcome drinks Sharbat-e-Mohabbat and Jallab Al-Qasr.
For dessert, the Sheerin Khazana-e-Sultan spread offers Baklava-e-Saray, Kunafa Al-Malaki, Umm Ali Al-Malaki, and Shahi Tukra-e-Khaas, alongside three varieties of Kheer-e-Sultan, Nawabi Shemai, and eight other traditional sweets.
The buffet has been priced at BDT 8,100 net per person, with a Buy 1 Get 3 Free offer available on selected bank cards, allowing four guests to dine at the same price, subject to the respective card's terms and conditions.Spread the word More from HotelsView All Latest NewsSee All Australia tightens student visa rules, moves to curb migrationVisa and Travel Updatesabout 1 hour ago Thai Airways wins two DEmark 2026 awards for recycled aircraft materialsAwardsabout 1 hour ago Turkish Airlines, Air China expand codeshare network between China, TürkiyeAviationabout 1 hour ago Qatar Airways wins four Skytrax awards, retains five-star ratingAwardsabout 1 hour ago Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport becomes hospitality partner of Monitor Airline of the Year 2026Aviation Business about 1 hour ago Singapore Airlines takes top spot in Skytrax World Airline AwardsAwardsabout 1 hour ago Cathay Pacific earns three honors at 2026 Skytrax World Airline AwardsAwardsabout 2 hours ago Novoair offers Cox's Bazar 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