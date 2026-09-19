Sunil Kothari Named BJP's Jaipur Mayoral Candidate

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) The BJP has named Sunil Kothari as its candidate for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation mayoral election. His candidature was finalised following consultations at the Chief Minister's Residence (CMR).

Meanwhile, the Congress has asked Sunita Mawar, councillor from Ward 118, and Bharat Meghwal, councillor from Ward 84, to remain prepared to file their nomination papers.

On Friday, BJP councillors were asked to indicate their preferences for the mayoral candidate. Each councillor was asked to submit three names in order of preference. Later in the evening, the councillors were shifted to The Surya Golden Palace hotel in Pushkar.

Following the finalisation of his candidature, Sunil Kothari was brought back to Jaipur from the group.

Earlier, after the BJP had sought the preferences of its Jaipur councillors before finalising its mayoral candidate, among the names discussed within the party were Sunil Kothari, Puneet Karnawat and Subhash Singhi.

Kothari represents Ward 112 and has previously served as the BJP's Jaipur city president. He has also held several organisational responsibilities in the party.

Puneet Karnawat, the outgoing deputy mayor, represents Ward 76 and was also among the names under consideration. Subhash Singhi, who won from Ward 98, was another contender.

The selection process also involved discussions over the community representation of the mayoral candidate. Party leaders and councillors considered several factors, including the views of elected representatives, seniority and organisational experience. There was also discussion within the party about choosing a candidate from the Vaishya community for Jaipur.

Kothari emerged as a prominent contender during these deliberations. Some city MLAs were reportedly supporting Subhash Singhi, while Karnawat's name was also being considered.

With the BJP having selected a Jain community candidate in Udaipur, and both contenders in Jodhpur reportedly belonging to the Jain community, there was also discussion about choosing a candidate from a different community for Jaipur.

Kothari's candidature was ultimately finalised by the BJP following consultations at the Chief Minister's Residence.