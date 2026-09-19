Shaded Play Areas, First-Aid Kits: Dubai Sets Safety Rules For Schools, Pools, Labs

Dubai schools will have to meet a detailed set of health and safety requirements covering everything from classroom design and playgrounds to swimming pools, science laboratories and student pick-up and drop-off areas.

The requirements are outlined in the Knowledge and Human Development Authority's (KHDA) new compliance handbook for private educational institutions, launched as part of a wider regulatory framework for educational bodies in Dubai.

The handbook is one of four compliance guides introduced by KHDA on Thursday under the Flexible Regulation Framework, as part of the Education 33 (E33) strategy. The handbooks cover early childhood centres, private schools, higher education institutions and training institutes.

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For parents, the private-school handbook offers a detailed look at the safety measures schools are expected to have in place across the campus.

For younger students, the handbook requires all kindergarten and Grade 1 classrooms to be located on the ground floor of school buildings.

Schools must also ensure classrooms are not overcrowded, with the number of students taking into account the size of the room and safety requirements, particularly during evacuations and other emergencies.

Classrooms must have natural light and clean air through suitable ventilation systems, while air-conditioning units across school facilities must be efficient and fully functioning.

Furniture must be age-appropriate and free from sharp edges. Kindergarten classroom doors must also have child finger-protection mechanisms.

Electrical sockets and connections must be safely positioned, securely covered and maintained in good condition.

Schools are also required to display emergency safety instructions in classrooms and have clear evacuation procedures. Students and staff must be trained regularly so they know how to respond in an emergency.

The safety requirements extend to both indoor and outdoor play areas, where equipment and furniture must be suitable for the children's age group and regularly inspected and maintained.

Flooring underneath play equipment must be padded and shock-absorbent. The same requirement applies to indoor and outdoor play areas, while sharp edges and hard columns must be covered with protective, shock-absorbent material.

Outdoor play areas must be surrounded by a safe and secure fence and must not have uncovered drainage openings. In a requirement particularly relevant to Dubai's hot climate, at least 30 per cent of outdoor play areas must be shaded with canopies.

The handbook also requires schools to ensure that materials exposed to direct sunlight remain safe for children even when subjected to high temperatures.

Constant supervision must be maintained in play areas, while a first-aid kit must be kept in a visible and accessible location.

School swimming pools are subject to a separate set of safety requirements.

Pools must comply with Dubai Municipality specifications, the Dubai Building Code and the relevant technical guidelines.

They must be cleaned, disinfected and sanitised regularly - at least once every six months - by a Dubai Municipality-approved company. Schools must maintain detailed records of cleaning operations and ensure water quality meets the required standards.

A pool area must be securely closed when the pool is not in operation or when a lifeguard is not present.

Schools must also ensure students cannot access pools unsupervised, with barriers required between pools used by younger and older students.

The number of lifeguards must be proportionate to the number of students using the pool, and lifeguards must hold valid training certificates.

Other requirements include anti-skid poolside flooring, accessible lifebuoys and a first-aid kit near the pool.

Pool rules must be clearly displayed in both Arabic and English, including“No Diving” and“No Jumping” signs. Pool depths, particularly shallow and deep sections, must also be clearly marked.

The handbook sets out extensive measures for science laboratories, particularly around the storage and handling of chemicals.

Schools must ensure that laboratories are appropriately sized and sufficient in number for the students using them.

A fume cupboard must be provided when volatile, hazardous or odorous gases and materials are being prepared or used.

Reactive and incompatible chemicals must be stored separately, while hazardous chemicals must be kept in locked cabinets in the preparation room next to the laboratory or in a tightly sealed cabinet where a separate storage area is not available.

Chemical storage areas must have adequate ventilation, and chemicals must be stored at recommended temperatures to prevent reactions or degradation.

Laboratories must also have basic safety equipment, including a first-aid kit, eyewash station and emergency shower, all kept in visible and accessible locations.

Staff working in chemical laboratories must be trained in safe chemical handling and emergency procedures.

Students must be supervised by a teacher or laboratory supervisor whenever they are using the laboratory.

The handbook also requires schools to provide personal protective equipment, including gloves, safety goggles, face shields, closed footwear and lab coats.

Laboratories must have effective ventilation systems, while schools must maintain registers tracking chemical expiry dates and provide Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) or equivalent safety labels.

The safety measures also cover the daily movement of students in and out of school.

Schools must provide adequate parking spaces for cars and buses and designate a pick-up and drop-off area within the school's fenced premises or within a safe walking distance.

Licensed supervisors must be present during student pick-up and drop-off in line with Dubai's school transport regulations.

School buses must be licensed by the Roads and Transport Authority, with valid ownership maintained at all times.

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