Dubai Police Arrest 3 Accused Of Stealing Dh190,000 Full Amount Recovered

A Dubai Police e-scooter patrol arrested three suspects accused of stealing Dh190,000, the authority announced on Friday, September 18. The authority noted that the full amount was recovered just four minutes after the theft was reported.

The incident was reported to the Command-and-Control Centre at the General Department of Operations, which immediately shared descriptions of the suspects with patrols in the Naif area.

An e-scooter patrol from Naif Police Station reached the area within two minutes. Officers quickly deployed across the vicinity and arrested all three suspects within another two minutes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The stolen Dh190,000 was found in their possession.

Sharjah Police recover valuables worth nearly Dh500,000 in record 3 hours Gang faces trial over Dh1.26-million heist in fake police patrol robbery in Dubai Dubai: Two men face trial over Dh4.45-million robbery at parking facility