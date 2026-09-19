Ivory Coast Cracks Down On Illegal Gold Mining

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Abidjan: Ivorian authorities on Thursday announced measures to eradicate illegal gold mining across the West African country within six months through tougher surveillance and penalties.

Illegal gold mining harms the environment, resulting in water and soil contamination, and serves as a source of funding for armed groups, including jihadists.

Ivory Coast's National Security Council on Thursday announced it would beef up "the operational capacities of local defence and security forces", increase the number of brigades and intensify surveillance of rivers.

Ecological rehabilitation measures are also planned for sites along with economic reintegration programmes for the miners.

Last month, the national drinking water authority and distributor sounded the alarm over poor water quality in rivers due to mercury contamination from illegal mines.

Ivorian Environment Minister Abou Bamba also in August launched an African coalition to combat illegal mining, which plagues several countries on the continent.