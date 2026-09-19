Central Ethiopia Violence Death Toll Reaches 14, Ten Abducted

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Addis Ababa: According to a conflict-monitoring NGO and local witnesses on Friday, an attack by an armed group in central Ethiopia left at least 14 people dead and 10 others kidnapped earlier this week.

At around 3:00 pm (1200 GMT) an "armed group identifying itself as the Fano militia attacked" Walga town, some 150 kilometres (93 miles) southeast of capital Addis Ababa, according to Jalale Getachew Birru, with the NGO ACLED.

"Between 14 and 17 people were killed, and more than 10 were abducted," she told AFP.

"Attacks by this group are common in this border area (between the Central Ethiopia and Oromia regions) and often involve large ransom demands for the release of abductees," she added.

According to Birru, the armed group is primarily involved in criminal activities and is not recognised by Fano leaders.