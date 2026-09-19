QNB Suspends Share Buyback Awaiting Financial Results Disclosure

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha,Qatar: Qatar National Bank (QNB) has announced that, in accordance with the instructions of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, it will suspend its share buyback activities during the period starting from 20/09/2026 to 08/10/2026, due to the upcoming disclosure of its Third Quarter financial results for the year 2026.

In a statement published on Qatar Stock Exchange website, QNB indicated that the share buyback process will resume on October 11.