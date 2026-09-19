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Kuwaiti Oil Price Falls More Than $5 A Barrel

Kuwaiti Oil Price Falls More Than $5 A Barrel


2026-09-19 04:48:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The price of Kuwaiti oil fell $5.24 a barrel to $114.94 in Friday's trading, down from $120.18 in the previous session, according to the price announced by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

In global markets, Brent crude futures fell 95 cents to settle at $103.87 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped $1.61 to settle at $100.30 a barrel.

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The Peninsula

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