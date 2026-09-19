The Highmore Welcomes Back Nigel Miles Thomas For“Sherlock Holmes: The Death And Life”

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Following three successful theatrical productions at The Highmore, acclaimed theatrical performerreturns to the venue with his latest production,taking place from

A returning favorite among The Highmore's theatre audiences, Nigel Miles Thomas has previously brought his distinctive theatrical style to the venue through sold out performances like “Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act,”“Sherlock Holmes: A Xmas Carol,” and “Of Mice and Men.” His upcoming appearance continues a successful theatrical relationship with The Highmore, offering audiences another opportunity to experience his captivating approach to live blade-->

About“Sherlock Holmes: The Death and Life”

“Sherlock Holmes: The Death and Life” delves into the world of the legendary detective through a theatrical journey filled with mystery, intrigue and unexpected twists.

The production explores the enduring character of Sherlock Holmes and the fine line between his celebrated life as the world's most renowned detective and the mysteries surrounding his supposed death. As the story unfolds, audiences are taken through a series of revelations that challenge what they know about Holmes, his legacy and the events that shaped his remarkable blade-->

Blending suspenseful storytelling, dramatic characterization and the unmistakable atmosphere of a Sherlock Holmes mystery, the production promises an intimate and engaging theatrical experience, brought to life through the performance of Nigel Miles Thomas.

Guests are invited to step into the mysterious world of Sherlock Holmes and experience an evening of live theatre in the distinctive setting of The Highmore.

Event Details

Production: Sherlock Holmes: The Death and LifeDates: 26–29 September

Venue: The Highmore, at Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail

Doors Open: 7:00 PMShow Starts: 8:00 PM

Tickets: QAR 120 per person

Performer: Nigel Miles Thomas

Info & Booking: Email us at [email protected], call us +974 4456 5778, or WhatsApp us at +974 6683 4814

The Highmore Nigel Miles Thomas Sherlock Holmes The Death and Life