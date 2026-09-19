Souq Waqif's Spice Shops Preserve An Older Way Of Shopping

A visit to Souq Waqif can be as much about following the aromas in the air as it is about browsing its shops.

In one of the market's traditional stores, pyramids of vividly coloured powders sit alongside wooden trays filled with dried herbs, seeds, spices and fragrant resins, creating a scene that reflects the enduring character of Doha's historic marketplace.

The display offers a prominent contrast of colours and textures.

Deep red, bright orange, golden yellow, earthy brown, and pale green powders are arranged in neat mounds, while nearby trays hold translucent crystals, dark grains, and irregular pieces of dried resin.

The stalls offer a rich assortment of spices, herbs and traditional ingredients, from turmeric powder, cardamom and pepper to aromatic resins and other time-honoured products.

Arabic and English labels, handwritten price cards, and open wooden trays add to the old-market atmosphere, where products are displayed in a way that lets shoppers see, smell, and select them before they are weighed and packed.

For visitors, the experience offers a glimpse into a style of shopping that predates modern supermarkets, when spices and other goods were selected according to need and sold in quantities suited to each purchase.

The shops also showcase the diversity of ingredients associated with the region and wider Middle Eastern and South Asian culinary and cultural traditions.

Alongside the powdered spices are legumes and pulses, including red and green lentils and fava beans, while baskets contain peanuts and other dried products.

One of the most visually distinctive sections is devoted to fragrant resins.

Large quantities of pale yellow and cream-coloured pieces fill wooden boxes, with darker varieties displayed nearby.

Their irregular shapes and natural variations underline the fact that these products retain their traditional, minimally processed appearance.

Elsewhere, large pieces of translucent white material are stacked beside green powders and other dried ingredients, while shelves behind the counter are packed with oils, herbal products and boxed items.

The scene also highlights the human element behind the colourful displays.

Shop workers use large scoops and metal trays to measure the powders and transfer them into bags for customers – a simple interaction that remains part of the market's traditional retail character.

At a time when shopping increasingly takes place through packaged goods and digital screens, such stores offer a very different experience.

Products are presented openly, customers can examine them closely, and they often learn what to choose through conversation with the shopkeeper.

Souq Waqif's spice and herb shops serve not simply as retail outlets but as living reminders of an older marketplace culture.

Their crowded shelves, handwritten signs, distinctive aromas, and colourful mounds give visitors a sensory connection to traditions that still find a place in modern Doha.

In these small wooden trays and pyramids of powder, the past remains very much part of the present.