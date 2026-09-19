Tolerance Emerged As Essential Capital For Global Prosperity At AIM Congress 2026

Landmark conference brought together government leaders and economic policymakers to explore tolerance-driven

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 15th edition of AIM Congress 2026 convened government leaders, policymakers, investors and business leaders in Dubai to explore how tolerance, inclusion and economic integration can contribute to sustainable and shared prosperity.

As part of the Congress, the special conference,“Tolerance as the Capital of Prosperity: World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance and Shared Growth", examined the role of governments in creating environments that support social cohesion, economic participation, cross-border collaboration and inclusive investment.

His Royal Majesty Ògíamé Atuwatsé III, the 21st Ólú of Warri, Warri Kingdom, Federal Republic of Nigeria, delivered a ceremonial keynote examining“Tolerance as a Tool for Advancing Peace, Social Cohesion & Shared Prosperity: The Case of Africa", highlighting the relationship between social cohesion, stability and long-term economic development.

The conference brought together senior representatives from governments, regional institutions and international organisations, including:

H.E. Dr. Ceferino Rodolfo, Undersecretary of the Department of Trade and Industry and Head of the Board of Investments, addressed "Creating Community Opportunity by Harnessing Economic Integration Measures".

H.E. Ambassador Md. Golam Sarwar, Secretary-General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), spoke on "Accelerating Economic Growth for Social Progress".

Mrs. Latifa El Bouabdellaoui, Director General of the Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT) of the Kingdom of Morocco, addressed "Harnessing Diversification & Inclusivity for Economic Prosperity".

Dr. Melaku Desta, Director of the Regional Integration and Trade Division, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), discussed "Mitigating the Effects of Inequity in International Trade".

Hon. Rev. Musa Zondi, KwaZulu-Natal Executive Council for Economic Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs, addressed "The Role of Ethics and Inclusion in Sustainable Economic Development".

The discussions formed part of a wider AIM Congress 2026 agenda focused on unlocking new investment pathways towards a sustainable and inclusive future. The 15th edition brought together international investors, government representatives, policymakers and innovators, with the Congress programme spanning investment, emerging markets, sustainability, digital transformation and strategic partnerships.

Against this backdrop, participants highlighted opportunities for artificial intelligence and deep-tech infrastructure across Middle Eastern data corridors; renewable energy, green hydrogen and sustainable urban infrastructure; supply-chain localisation and digital trade corridors connecting Asia, Africa and the Middle East; and sovereign wealth co-investment partnerships targeting emerging-market logistics networks.

AIM Congress 2026 also placed emphasis on moving beyond dialogue towards actionable investment opportunities, contracts and industrial partnerships, particularly by strengthening connections between Gulf-based capital and emerging markets in Africa and beyond.

The conference positioned tolerance not solely as a social imperative, but as an enabling condition for investment, trade, innovation and sustainable economic participation. By fostering environments in which diverse communities, businesses and economies can collaborate, governments can help create the stability and openness required for long-term investment and shared growth.

The discussions reflected AIM Congress 2026's broader objective of bringing together public and private sector stakeholders to facilitate cross-border collaboration and identify investment pathways capable of supporting more sustainable, inclusive and resilient economies.



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