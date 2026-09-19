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ViceVersa Tools Launches Local IMAP Backup and Restore Tool to Keep Mailboxes Safe When Servers Fail
(MENAFN- ViceVersa Tools) NEW DELHI, India — Sept. 18, 2026 — ViceVersa Tools has released a utility that backs up IMAP mailboxes to a local drive and restores them back into an IMAP account when needed. The tool works in either direction from the same interface, so a user can pull mail out of a live IMAP account for safekeeping, or put a backup file back into a mailbox later.
IMAP mail lives on the mail server rather than a local machine, which means a lost password, a suspended account, or a provider outage can cut off access to years of email with no local copy to fall back on. The new tool addresses this by exporting selected folders, along with attachments and message metadata, into local files that can be stored offline. Restoring works the same way in reverse, moving a saved backup into any IMAP mailbox.
Users can select specific folders rather than backing up an entire account, and a preview shows what is included before either process starts.
"People usually think about backing up email after something has already gone wrong with their account," said a Product Manager at ViceVersa Tools. "The goal here was to make it something you'd actually do ahead of time, since the process itself only takes a few clicks."
A trial version is available on the ViceVersa Tools website for testing on a limited number of emails:
About ViceVersa Tools:
ViceVersa Tools builds file conversion and mailbox management utilities for Outlook, Thunderbird, IMAP, and other mail platforms, aimed at users and IT administrators handling day-to-day email migration and backup tasks.
Contact Details:
For Media Inquiries –
Email: ...
Website:
IMAP mail lives on the mail server rather than a local machine, which means a lost password, a suspended account, or a provider outage can cut off access to years of email with no local copy to fall back on. The new tool addresses this by exporting selected folders, along with attachments and message metadata, into local files that can be stored offline. Restoring works the same way in reverse, moving a saved backup into any IMAP mailbox.
Users can select specific folders rather than backing up an entire account, and a preview shows what is included before either process starts.
"People usually think about backing up email after something has already gone wrong with their account," said a Product Manager at ViceVersa Tools. "The goal here was to make it something you'd actually do ahead of time, since the process itself only takes a few clicks."
A trial version is available on the ViceVersa Tools website for testing on a limited number of emails:
About ViceVersa Tools:
ViceVersa Tools builds file conversion and mailbox management utilities for Outlook, Thunderbird, IMAP, and other mail platforms, aimed at users and IT administrators handling day-to-day email migration and backup tasks.
Contact Details:
For Media Inquiries –
Email: ...
Website:
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