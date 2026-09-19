Iran War US Casualties: Why Pentagon Tally Shows 18 While Officials Cite 22-23

MENAFN - Live Mint) More US service members may have died in the Middle East during the ongoing Iran war than the Pentagon has publicly disclosed, according to a Washington Post report citing six US officials familiar with the Defense Department's internal casualty accounting data.

The discrepancy centres on the Pentagon's Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS), the public database used to report US military deaths and injuries.

As of September 18, the Pentagon's public database listed 18 US military fatalities dating to the beginning of the Iran conflict.

However, five of the six officials cited by The Washington Post said at least 22 service members have died. A sixth official put the figure at 23.

The higher figure does not necessarily mean that all of those additional deaths occurred in combat or were directly caused by Iranian attacks. According to the official, some involved US personnel who were in the Middle East amid the hostilities but whose deaths were not directly linked to the conflict.

Three US contractors based in the region have also reportedly died since combat operations began.

Part of the discrepancy involves how the Pentagon categorises military deaths.

Of the 18 fatalities currently displayed in DCAS, 14 are listed under Operation Epic Fury, the administration's name for the Iran war. Four others are listed under a separate Overseas Operations category associated with fighting that resumed after a July ceasefire.

The Pentagon previously moved four deaths from the Iran-war tally into the separate Overseas Operations category after renewed fighting began. The Pentagon said the separate category was created because Operation Epic Fury had ended.

The latest Post report raises a question about whether the public database captures all military deaths involving US personnel deployed in the region.

The Pentagon has separately acknowledged two US service members who died in the Middle East since February while serving on missions that were not officially part of the Iran war.

Sgt. Devin Seibel died in a training accident in Irbil, Iraq, on May 31. He was assigned to Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led mission against Islamic State militants. His name does not appear in the relevant Inherent Resolve tally in DCAS.

Maj. Sorffly Davius died in Kuwait on March 6 after an unspecified medical emergency. He had deployed under Operation Spartan Shield, a mission involving military cooperation with regional partners. It remains unclear whether his death was connected to an Iranian attack.

The issue goes beyond public statistics.

When a service member dies, the military conducts a line-of-duty investigation to establish whether the death occurred while the person was performing official duties. Those determinations can affect the survivor benefits available to the service member's family.

The identities and circumstances surrounding the additional deaths cited by the six officials have not been publicly disclosed, leaving the precise breakdown unclear.

The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon declined to address questions about the discrepancy.

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