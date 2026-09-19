Press Release: Fastercapital Adds Travizz To Equitypilot To Address Fragmented Travel Bookings

Summary: FasterCapital has accepted Travizz into its EquityPilot program to support the startup's development of an integrated, AI-driven travel booking platform that aims to unify flights... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Reykjavík, Iceland & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital has accepted Travizz into its EquityPilot program to support the startup's development of an integrated, AI-driven travel booking platform that aims to unify flights, hotels, transfers, car rental, activities and dining reservations on a single interface. FasterCapital will work with TRAVIZZ on early execution priorities and go-to-market readiness.

FasterCapital's EquityPilot engagement will focus in the first 30–60 days on execution milestones, product refinement, and partner integration planning to help TRAVIZZ prepare for commercial rollout and partner onboarding.

Travelers today navigate fragmented booking ecosystems that force them to use multiple apps and websites for a single trip, creating friction, duplicated effort, and missed packaging opportunities. The online travel market continues to evolve toward integrated experiences and AI-driven personalization, creating room for platforms that can combine supply across categories while delivering tailored recommendations.

What the Startup Delivers?

TRAVIZZ is positioning itself as a one-stop, web-based travel planning and booking platform engineered to reduce fragmentation. The platform combines an AI personalization layer with unified booking across flights, hotels, transfers, car rental, activities and restaurants. TRAVIZZ's product is designed to learn traveler preferences, curate personalized itineraries, and offer partners a plug-and-play solution to provide full-stack travel services without heavy technical investment.

Why Now?

Advances in recommendation models, rising consumer expectations for personalized experiences, and the desire among smaller travel providers to deliver bundled services without building full infrastructure create a favorable moment for an integrated platform. TRAVIZZ aims to address both consumer friction and partner resource gaps by offering an out-of-the-box platform that integrates inventory, payments, and itineraries.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on execution support to align product roadmap with early commercial milestones

– Fundraising readiness guidance and refinement of pitch materials and investor narrative

– Connections to ecosystem stakeholders, potential channel partners, and travel service providers

– Mentorship on go-to-market strategy and partner integration approaches

First 30–60 Days

FasterCapital and TRAVIZZ will prioritize validation of core booking flows, integration tests with initial supplier partners, and iterative UX adjustments based on feedback. The team will refine positioning for partner channels (including car rental, loyalty clubs, and membership organizations) and prepare materials to accelerate partner conversations.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support TRAVIZZ through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

TRAVIZZ plans to complete supplier integrations for primary travel categories, run closed pilot bookings with early partners, and iterate on the AI personalization ruleset based on pilot traveler data. The program will also prepare partner-facing onboarding materials and test payment and confirmation workflows.

About TRAVIZZ

TRAVIZZ is developing an AI-driven, web-based travel platform that aims to simplify trip planning by unifying booking for flights, accommodations, ground transport, activities and dining. The product focuses on personalized itineraries, seamless payments, and a plug-and-play partner model to help travel providers offer comprehensive solutions without heavy technical investment. Founded by Páll Ágúst Ólafsson.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into execution through structured milestones, hands-on support, and guidance that improves fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, validate priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders.