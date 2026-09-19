World's 'World Money' Launches Self-Custody Super App

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) World has launched, a new self-custody financial“super app” designed to bring stablecoin payments and digital-asset features into one place. The rollout began Thursday across, though specific capabilities are expected to vary by region, according to World.

The new app supports sending supported digital assets-including stablecoins-to recipients using a World username. It also allows users to deposit eligible assets to earn rewards and to buy and sell digital assets through exchange integrations. World further says the experience is built around its identity layer while giving users direct control of their funds.

World Money rolls out in over 150 countries, with feature availability dependent on location. Users can send supported assets (including stablecoins) via World usernames, not just blockchain addresses. The app adds third-party “Mini Apps” such as Kalshi, Credit and Morpho. A partnership with Stripe enables top-ups and stablecoin purchases with Apple Pay for users in the US. World splits its identity and financial functions across two apps: World ID App and World Money.

Key takeawaysWhat World Money includes at launch

World positions World Money as a self-custody super app that combines multiple financial functions: transfers, trading access, and rewards on certain deposits. The company says users can send supported digital assets to a recipient's World username, with stablecoins among the assets initially covered.

In addition to peer-to-peer transfers, World Money includes a rewards component. Users can deposit eligible assets to earn rewards, a feature that continues the direction World App previously took with earning opportunities tied to blockchain assets.

For trading, World Money provides buy-and-sell functionality through exchange integrations, giving users a way to switch between supported digital assets without leaving the app environment.

“Mini Apps” and payments onboarding through Stripe

One of the most visible expansions is World Money's support for third-party mini applications. World says users can access Mini Apps including Kalshi, Credit and Morpho. This approach mirrors the super-app idea of bundling specialized services into a single interface, while relying on external platforms for specific product functions.

World also highlighted a payments onboarding partnership. According to the company, integration with Stripe allows users to fund their accounts and buy stablecoins with Apple Pay, starting with users in the United States. That matters for adoption because fiat-to-stablecoin entry points remain one of the biggest friction points for users who do not already hold crypto.

World did not describe whether Apple Pay support will expand beyond the US as part of this initial rollout, so users outside the US should expect different funding options depending on local availability.

How World is reorganizing its product stack

The launch is also a structural change. World says that with World Money, its identity and financial services are now separated into two dedicated apps: World ID App for identity verification and credentials, and World Money for the wallet, payments and other financial features.

Existing users of World App and World ID App can reportedly use their existing accounts for World Money, which should reduce the migration burden for current customers and limit the risk of fragmenting user identities and balances across platforms.

World Money is operated by Tools for Humanity, the company co-founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania that builds technology for the World network. Tools for Humanity's involvement aligns with World's broader push to connect identity to financial actions rather than treating payments as a standalone feature.

From World App to a two-app super app model

World's move comes after more than a year of incremental expansion of World App. World App originally launched in May 2023, bringing together World ID with a crypto wallet, stablecoin transfers and token trading.

In October 2024, World introduced World App 3.0, describing it as a“super app for humans” and adding third-party Mini Apps plus a Vault feature for earning on assets. That indicates World has been testing the combination of identity, custody tooling and app-level distribution of third-party services before splitting the experience into two apps.

Later, World also experimented with traditional banking rails. In November 2025, it piloted virtual bank accounts in the US, and then expanded the idea a month later. World says those accounts can support paychecks and bank deposits that are converted into USDC, illustrating an intent to reduce the steps between payroll and stablecoin holdings.

With World Money now separated from the identity layer, the ecosystem looks to be evolving from a single“do everything” client into a clearer division: credentials and verification in one app, and financial activity in another.

Why the split and rollout matter for users

For everyday users, the most practical change is likely the user experience: sending assets through a World username, accessing third-party services through Mini Apps, and using mainstream payment rails like Apple Pay via Stripe. Those elements can make crypto interaction feel less like dealing with addresses and more like using familiar app flows-especially when the stablecoin payment layer is integrated directly into the wallet experience.

For investors and builders, the strategic question is whether World can maintain trust and usability while expanding self-custody financial features across geographies. The company's decision to run identity and financial services through separate apps may help scale compliance, product development and onboarding workflows without forcing users to navigate unrelated functionality in a single interface.

As World Money becomes available in more countries, the next watch item is how quickly Stripe-based onboarding expands beyond the US and how feature availability differs by region. Users should also pay attention to which assets are considered eligible for rewards and how the lineup of Mini Apps evolves after launch.

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