Ethereum Institutional Signals Bolster Ethlabs' Case To Cut Block Times

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum -related non-profit Ethereum Institutional has publicly backed Ethlabs' push to make the network faster by reducing block times. In a Friday post on X, the group argued that shorter blocks will help Ethereum keep up as more institutional activity continues to move on-chain.

The proposal at the center of the debate is EIP-8198, also referred to by supporters as“Quick Slots.” Ethlabs says it is working to align the proposal's specifications with Ethereum's main codebase and assess downstream dependencies so the change can fit into the upcoming Hegotá upgrade cycle.

Ethereum Institutional backed EIP-8198's“Quick Slots” concept, citing growing on-chain institutional usage. EIP-8198 targets reducing Ethereum block times from 12 seconds to an initial 10 seconds. Ethlabs says it is merging the proposal into the main codebase and investigating dependencies to qualify for Hegotá. Other networks-such as Zcash and Solana -have already moved toward faster block/slot timing, highlighting competitive pressure.

Key takeawaysWhy EIP-8198 is back in the spotlight

Ethlabs' effort focuses on a straightforward performance lever: reduce the time between Ethereum blocks. Ethereum Institutional's support reinforces that framing. According to the organization's X post, the motivation is not only technical improvement but also timing relevance-“more institutional activity moves onchain,” and therefore the network's responsiveness matters.

Support for the change is also being presented as broad-based within DeFi. Ethlabs published an article quoting 20 decentralized finance founders who said they support EIP-8198. Their message is consistent with the idea that faster block production can improve the user experience and potentially reduce the friction created by slower transaction finality dynamics.

The next question for investors and ecosystem participants is what“faster” means in practice. EIP-8198's specific initial target is to bring Ethereum's block time down to 10 seconds from 12 seconds. That is a measurable shift, but whether it materially changes higher-level outcomes-such as execution quality, latency-sensitive trading, or DeFi responsiveness-will depend on implementation details and how other protocol components behave alongside block timing.

From proposal to Hegotá: what Ethlabs says it is doing

EIP-8198 was authored in March and was proposed for inclusion in the Hegotá upgrade at an Ethereum core developers meeting on Aug. 6. The proposal is now associated with a concrete implementation pathway through Ethlabs' work.

Ethlabs stated that it is merging the proposal's specifications with Ethereum's main codebase and investigating potential downstream dependencies. That wording matters: reducing block times is not simply a parameter change. Dependencies can include how other parts of the client and protocol schedule operate, which can affect performance stability and compatibility as the network approaches Hegotá.

If everything aligns, Ethereum developers could begin implementing Hegotá in late 2026 after Glamsterdam. While the exact sequencing and final scope of any upgrade always depend on ongoing engineering review, the timeline provides a framework for how quickly stakeholders may see this debate translate into code.

A broader industry trend: faster slots and blocks

Ethereum's push is happening amid comparable efforts across other networks. The motivation is widely shared: lower timing intervals can improve latency and confirmation speeds, which tends to matter for both retail users and institutions that require more predictable execution.

On Monday, Cointelegraph previously reported that the majority of Zcash token holders backed a move to cut the network's target block time to 25 seconds, down from 75 seconds. In August, Cointelegraph noted that Solana reduced its slot time from 400 milliseconds to 350 milliseconds. Earlier, in June, the Solana Foundation shared plans to reduce slot times further-from 400 ms to 200 ms-arguing that this change would improve latency and accelerate confirmations.

These initiatives illustrate a market-wide dynamic: networks are competing not only on features, but on how quickly users can get from submission to confirmation. For Ethereum, which often emphasizes long-term stability and careful upgrade coordination, the question is how to deliver speed without undermining reliability.

What to watch as implementation approaches

Support from Ethereum Institutional and DeFi founders may help generate ecosystem momentum, but the timeline still hinges on engineering. Readers should focus on whether Ethlabs' dependency work confirms the path to inclusion in Hegotá, and whether implementation begins in late 2026 as expected after Glamsterdam.

As the industry continues to compress block and slot timing, Ethereum's next milestone will be translating EIP-8198 from advocacy into dependable client behavior-where the benefits of“Quick Slots” can be measured against any trade-offs that emerge during testing and upgrade planning.

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