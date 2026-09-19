Bitcoin Breaks $81K As Rebounding U.S. Yields Offset Oil Worries

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin pushed through the $80,000 level during Friday's Wall Street open, reaching a local high of $81,034 on Bitstamp. The move coincided with renewed stress in global energy markets, where concerns around oil supply fed into higher US bond yields-an interplay that has again spilled over into crypto.

Within hours, short-position liquidations accelerated across crypto derivatives. According to CoinGlass data cited in the report, cumulative cross-crypto short liquidations totaled close to $250 million over a four-hour window, helping fuel Bitcoin 's short-term upside momentum.

BTC gained about 6% on Friday as oil-supply worries contributed to US bond yields turning higher. Crypto liquidations intensified, with CoinGlass data putting cross-crypto short liquidations near $250 million in roughly four hours. Bitcoin's rebound runs into well-watched resistance zones that previously surfaced around May. On-chain cost-basis benchmarks-such as Glassnode's“True Market Mean”-suggest price has regained a historically important threshold.

Key takeawaysEnergy jitters and a bond-yield reversal lift BTC

TradingView data (as referenced in the source) showed BTC /USD“filling pockets” of upside liquidity to trade at local highs of $81,034 on Bitstamp. The price action was accompanied by a build-up of short positions above spot that were later liquidated.

CoinGlass's liquidation heatmap data, also referenced in the original piece, showed cross-crypto short liquidations accumulating near $250 million over four hours. In practice, this kind of rapid unwind can amplify moves: as stops trigger and leveraged shorts are forced out, spot buying tends to intensify in the near term.

The catalyst was tied to crude oil. WTI traded down to lows around $94.8 per barrel before climbing again during Asia hours, moving toward the $98 area at the time of writing.

In a Friday commentary, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that countries may have to cut usage if Gulf supplies remain constrained and commercial inventory buffers continue to deplete quickly. The IEA noted that earlier emergency measures-such as the release of 400 million barrels in March following the Strait of Hormuz disruptions-helped ease prices from April peaks, aided by rerouted Middle East exports and increased output outside the region.

The IEA's calculations also referenced a sizable gap between current oil flows through Hormuz and pre-war levels, estimating 7.6 million barrels per day in August-13.1 million below the daily tally before the US-Iran war.

As oil uncertainty returned, US rates followed. The US 30-year yield reached 5.34% on the day, up 90 basis points, according to the figures cited in the source. Earlier reporting by Cointelegraph had linked rising yields across multiple countries to expectations that central banks would maintain or raise interest rates-an environment that can reprice risk assets, including crypto.

Traders watch $82,000 and the risk of“double rejection”

While Bitcoin's move above $80,000 drew immediate attention, short-term technical traders flagged a key test ahead. Trader and analyst Rekt Capital, commenting on low-time-frame action, described the current phase as a“moment of truth,” according to the X post cited in the source.

A chart shared on X positioned $82,000 as a critical breakout level for BTC/USD. If Bitcoin fails to clear and hold above it, the pattern could resemble a double rejection scenario, the source notes-linked to the prior market structure that ended the mid-May rebound.

For active traders, this framing matters because it highlights a transition point: momentum from liquidations can push price quickly through levels, but follow-through often depends on whether buyers defend breakout levels when volatility cools.

On-chain benchmarks: reclaiming a key cost basis

Beyond derivatives and price charts, the source also pointed to on-chain indicators tied to investor cost. Bitcoin's latest upside reportedly helped it reclaim its True Market Mean, an aggregate measure of the cost basis of coins acquired on secondary markets. Glassnode, as referenced in the article, placed this benchmark at $76,660.

Glassnode's interpretation-shared via X in the source-was that trading back above this level places Bitcoin“back into a bullish regime.” In other words, rather than treating the move as purely speculative, the argument is that reclaiming certain cost-basis thresholds can shift the balance between holders in profit and those sitting under historical averages.

The piece also referenced the cost basis for Bitcoin's corporate treasuries, estimating it at $80,500. That figure sits near the current local trading range, implying that the market is oscillating around an area meaningful to long-term institutional buyers-an additional reason $80,000 to $82,000 could remain a focal zone for price action.

What to watch next as macro pressure and crypto volatility intersect

Bitcoin's jump has so far been tied to macro spillovers from oil and rates, alongside derivatives positioning that helped accelerate the move. Over the next sessions, the key question is whether BTC can maintain gains through the $82,000 breakout test-or whether the market reverts to prior resistance levels seen around May while crude and bond yields continue to set the tone.

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