Binance Adds 24/7 FX Perps, Launches Weekend Pricing System

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance is extending its derivatives lineup into foreign exchange with the launch of 24/7 perpetual futures, starting with a U.S. dollar–Brazilian real contract. The new product, the USDBRLUSDT perpetual, begins trading on Monday, according to a Binance announcement published Friday.

Unlike traditional FX venues that pause over weekends, Binance says the contract will trade continuously using a dual-mode pricing approach. During standard FX hours, the contract's pricing will reference a weighted index compiled from third-party data providers, while on weekends and public holidays Binance will switch to an orderbook-based method designed to keep prices aligned with on-exchange supply and demand.

Binance will launch 24/7 FX perpetual futures with a US dollar–Brazilian real contract (USDBRLUSDT), starting Monday, with settlement in USDT. The contract uses a dual pricing system: an indexed feed during regular FX hours, and an orderbook-based mechanism over weekends and public holidays. Binance advertises the weekend pricing method as relying on an exponentially weighted moving average (EWMA) of orderbook prices rather than external price feeds. The product offers up to 100x leverage, with continuous trading intended to expand price discovery beyond traditional FX market hours. The move follows fast-paced competition in“tradfi-like” perpetuals, including Bybit 's earlier 24/7 FX perpetual rollout and Kraken 's 2025 FX perpetual launch.

Key takeaways24/7 FX trading and Binance's two-part pricing design

Binance's new perpetual is built to keep exposure to currency moves accessible even when traditional FX markets are closed. The key differentiator is how the exchange intends to form a reference price when FX markets are active versus when they are not.

During regular FX trading hours, the USDBRLUSDT contract will track a weighted index from third-party data providers. When weekend and holiday sessions arrive-periods when conventional FX trading typically halts-Binance will instead rely on an orderbook-based pricing mechanism.

In its announcement, Binance specifically described the weekend approach as using an exponentially weighted moving average of orderbook prices. The intent is to reduce dependence on external data during periods when liquidity and reference benchmarks can be more fragmented, while still allowing the contract to reflect real-time trading pressure from market participants.

What the contract offers traders

Binance stated that the USDBRLUSDT perpetual futures will go live on Sept. 21 and settle in USDT. The exchange also said the contract offers up to 100x leverage.

Binance trading head Shunyet Jan said the purpose of the 24/7 format is to extend price discovery beyond traditional FX trading hours. In practice, that means traders can hedge or take directional positions on currency movements around the clock, rather than waiting for the next open of the underlying FX market.

The launch also reflects a broader shift in how crypto derivatives platforms package currency risk. By offering perpetual futures that reference FX pairs but settle in stablecoin terms, exchanges aim to give crypto-native traders a way to express views on macro moves without directly holding the underlying currencies.

A crowded push into FX derivatives

Binance's decision to enter 24/7 FX perpetuals comes amid rapid expansion by other exchanges. The rollout arrives less than two weeks after Bybit introduced 24/7 perpetuals for major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, also settled in USDT and offering up to 100x leverage. As with Binance's approach, Bybit's product was positioned as a way to bring continuous trading to markets that normally close.

Earlier in the cycle, Kraken launched FX perpetuals in April 2025. Kraken's offering tracked multiple currency pairs-euro, British pound, Australian dollar, Japanese yen, and Swiss franc-and also settled in a stablecoin context with up to 50x leverage, according to the exchange's published materials.

Kraken had already been active in spot FX trading since 2020, and it reported $5.7 billion in FX spot volume in the first part of 2025. That background matters because it suggests some exchanges are not starting from scratch; rather, they are extending existing currency-market infrastructure and user demand into perpetual derivatives.

Why FX exposure is attractive in crypto

The appeal of FX-linked derivatives in crypto is straightforward: currency markets are among the most heavily traded financial arenas globally, and they offer constant drivers-from interest rate differentials to macro news-to which traders want leveraged exposure.

According to a Bank for International Settlements (BIS) report cited in the announcement, global OTC FX turnover averaged $9.6 trillion a day in April 2025. That scale dwarfs many other market categories and underscores why currency risk continues to attract derivatives demand even from outside traditional FX institutions.

For crypto participants, perpetual futures can also simplify access. Instead of navigating FX settlement mechanics or holding non-stablecoin assets, traders can typically gain exposure via margin and leverage while settling in stablecoins. That structure is especially aligned with the 24/7 nature of crypto markets, which often overlap imperfectly with traditional global market hours.

At the same time, Binance's weekend pricing choice highlights an ongoing challenge for continuous FX trading: reference pricing. When third-party feeds or benchmark-style indices become less representative (or simply unavailable in the same way) during closures, exchanges must decide how to price the contract-either by extrapolating from external data, or by anchoring pricing to internal liquidity signals like the orderbook.

Binance's described use of an EWMA over orderbook prices suggests it is opting for the second path during weekends and holidays. Investors and traders should watch how that design behaves in practice, particularly during periods of high volatility when the orderbook may reprice quickly, and when liquidity depth changes as traditional FX markets reopen.

What to monitor after the launch

With the USDBRLUSDT contract set to begin trading on Sept. 21, market participants will likely focus on two things: whether weekend/holiday pricing stays stable relative to indexed references once FX markets reopen, and how spreads, liquidity, and execution quality develop as traders learn the new 24/7 product. Those dynamics will determine whether continuous FX perpetuals remain a useful hedge tool-or primarily a speculative venue-once real trading volume builds.

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