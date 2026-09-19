Ethereum Nonprofit Backs Ethlab Plan To Cut Block Times As Institutions Grow

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum 's push to speed up block production is gaining sharper backing from within the institutional community, as Ethereum Institutional (a non-profit) publicly endorsed Ethlabs' effort to reduce Ethereum block times. The group argued that faster blocks are increasingly necessary as more institutional activity moves onchain.

The momentum also comes amid broader industry experimentation: other networks have already moved to shorten their slot or block targets, framing the changes around latency, confirmations, and competitiveness.

Ethereum Institutional backed Ethlabs' motion to reduce Ethereum block times, saying“more institutional activity moves onchain” and requires Ethereum to be faster. Ethlabs points to support from 20 DeFi founders for EIP-8198 (“Quick Slots”), targeting an initial reduction in block time from 12 seconds to 10 seconds. Network-level speed initiatives are underway elsewhere, including Zcash 's approval for a faster target block time and Solana 's ongoing slot-time reductions. EIP-8198 is connected to Ethereum's Hegotá upgrade path, with Ethlabs working to merge the proposal's specifications into the main codebase and identify downstream dependencies.

Key takeawaysEthereum Institutional endorses faster blocks

On Friday, Ethereum Institutional posted on X urging the community to“make Ethereum faster.” The non-profit linked the case for quicker blocks to rising onchain usage by institutional participants, framing block-time reductions as a practical step rather than a purely technical optimization.

The statement aligns with Ethlabs' broader push around EIP-8198, a proposal designed to shorten Ethereum's initial block time. According to Ethlabs, the intent is to improve responsiveness and network performance in a competitive environment where other chains are actively adjusting their block or slot schedules.

Ethlabs'“Quick Slots” gains DeFi backing

Earlier this week, Ethlabs published an article citing support from 20 decentralized finance (DeFi) founders for EIP-8198, also known as“Quick Slots.” The proposal's stated goal is an initial reduction in Ethereum's block time target to 10 seconds, down from 12 seconds.

While the initiative is ultimately a protocol-layer change, Ethlabs' emphasis on DeFi founders is telling: DeFi relies heavily on predictable execution timing for activities such as swaps, lending, and liquidations. For users and developers, even modest changes in block intervals can influence how quickly transactions clear and how often protocols face edge-case timing issues.

Ethlabs also described its development plan: it said it is merging the proposal's specifications with the main codebase and investigating potential downstream dependencies. That matters because implementation details-what components depend on current timing assumptions-can determine how disruptive or straightforward a protocol upgrade becomes.

Hegotá upgrade path and implementation uncertainty

EIP-8198 was authored in March and later proposed for inclusion in the Hegotá upgrade at the Ethereum core developers meeting on Aug. 6. Ethlabs' work suggests the proposal is being treated as more than an idea: the organization is actively preparing it for integration into Ethereum's broader upgrade roadmap.

The article further indicates that Ethereum developers could begin implementing Hegotá in late 2026, following“Glamsterdam,” described as one of the most consequential upgrades of the year, built to improve scalability and harden the mainnet.

Even with this timeline framing, readers should treat the schedule as contingent. Ethereum upgrade sequences depend on engineering readiness, testing outcomes, and consensus priorities among core developers. The key point for observers is that EIP-8198 is already moving through the“proposal-to-integration” pipeline, and Ethlabs is taking steps to handle compatibility considerations early.

Speed competition: Zcash and Solana accelerate their blocks

Ethereum's faster-block push is unfolding alongside similar efforts in other ecosystems.

On Monday, a majority of Zcash token holders backed a change to cut the network's target block time to 25 seconds from 75 seconds, as previously reported in coverage of Zcash's community decision-making around faster blocks and its broader protocol schedule. The relevance for investors and users is straightforward: shorter target intervals can reduce waiting time and improve the real-world responsiveness of onchain settlement.

Solana has also been actively adjusting timing parameters. In August, Solana reduced its slot time from 400 milliseconds to 350 milliseconds, according to earlier reporting. And in June, the Solana Foundation shared plans to further reduce slot times from 400ms to 200ms, arguing that the change would improve latency and speed confirmations across the network.

These changes show a common industry pattern: chain designers are treating time-to-finality and execution responsiveness as competitive features, not just internal performance metrics. For Ethereum, where institutions and DeFi users care deeply about predictable execution windows, block-time reductions can improve user experience and potentially reduce friction in time-sensitive flows.

Why the block-time debate matters now

Block-time reductions are often discussed as a tradeoff between speed and stability, because faster cadence can increase pressure on infrastructure and sequencing assumptions. In this case, Ethlabs' framing-coupled with Ethereum Institutional's call for faster execution as institutional onchain activity grows-suggests the community is prioritizing timeliness as a practical necessity.

At the same time, the initiatives across Zcash and Solana underscore a strategic tension. If other networks continue to shorten their block or slot targets, they may capture users who prioritize low-latency interactions, particularly in trading and DeFi contexts. Ethereum's move toward EIP-8198 and its pathway into Hegotá can be read as a response to that competitive dynamic.

What remains uncertain is how quickly and smoothly these protocol-level changes can be introduced, and what the final performance and operational impacts will be under mainnet conditions. The next signals to watch are concrete implementation updates from core developers after the relevant upgrade stages, along with ongoing analysis of dependencies and risks tied to shorter block targets.

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