Beacon Acquires Haize Labs To Power AI For The Real Economy

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Beacon Software (Beacon), the first centralized AI holding company, today announced that it has acquired Haize Labs, an AI reliability company that tests and safeguards AI agents for real-world deployment. The Haize Labs team will join Beacon to form its Applied AI Research Group, with co-founder and CEO Leonard Tang joining as VP of AI Research to lead the AI operating system that is deployed across Beacon's companies.

Beacon believes that the fastest way to bring AI to the traditional economy is through the software businesses that essential industries already use and trust, equipping them with AI infrastructure. Beacon acquires these businesses for long-term growth and connects them to a centralized AI operating system that compounds with each additional acquisition and industry.

The addition of the Haize Labs team will strengthen this centralized technology platform, which provides shared engineering, AI, product and go-to-market capabilities to Beacon's portfolio of 45 software companies with customers across recreation, utilities, education, government, manufacturing and other essential industries.

Key focuses for Beacon's new Applied AI Research Group include: creating reusable AI infrastructure that compounds across Beacon's portfolio without erasing the local context of each company; translating domain expertise into evaluation and feedback systems that define what good looks like in each business; building continuous testing, red teaming and observability for AI agents before and after deployment; and developing AI products that reduce administrative burden, improve customer service and help the portfolio businesses grow.

“Main Street businesses deserve access to the same caliber of AI talent and technology as the world's largest companies,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, Founder and CEO of Beacon.“Haize Labs brings exceptional engineers to Beacon who know how to find where AI fails and make it better. Together, we'll build AI our customers can count on, in the software they already use and trust.”

“The Fortune 500 will have no shortage of AI. The harder problem is making AI useful for the businesses that power the rest of the economy, where most humans work and receive value,” said Leonard Tang, Co-Founder and CEO of Haize Labs, who joins Beacon as VP of AI Research.“Haize Labs was founded with the mission of building AI that any business can depend on. Now, our work will be put directly to use for Beacon's broad and growing portfolio of essential businesses.”

About Beacon

Beacon is the first centralized AI holding company. Beacon acquires software businesses serving customers across the traditional economy and equips them with AI infrastructure to help them grow. Beacon is building the world's leading AI operating system that maps how companies operate, so the value compounds for the entire portfolio with each additional acquisition. The company is headquartered in Toronto, ON. Learn more at .

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