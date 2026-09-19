Surging Demand For Larger Homes Fuels Dugasta Properties IPS 2026 Push

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Capitalizing on a significant shift towards larger homes among mid-market buyers, Dugasta Properties, the renowned real estate developer in Dubai, unveiled two residential projects at the 22nd International Property Show 2026, adding new homes to their portfolio.

Defying the compromise between affordability and luxury, the developer unveiled Al Haseen 6 in Dubai Industrial City and the Garden Living project in Liwan. Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood led the grand unveiling, joining Founder and Chairman Mr. Tauseef Khan to present these premier developments to global investors and visitors.

Fueled by a surge in demand for spacious one bedroom and larger residences, Dugasta Properties is delivering homes that cater to buyers seeking premium living spaces and strong long-term value. The rise in average property investment ticket sizes over the past six months further signals growing buyer confidence, with investors continuing to commit larger sums to Dubai's real estate market.

“The property sector has shown us that true value is built on trust and security. The positive response we received at the event reflects what buyers are looking for from developers today. Buyers are looking for comfortable and practical homes, better amenities and payment structures that makes ownership manageable over long term.” said Mr. Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood said that“The work Dugasta is doing reflects an understanding of what families are looking for when making one of the most important decisions of their lives. Being part of the unveiling was a great experience, and the response from visitors was encouraging. The number of buyers who came to explore the new offerings showed the level of interest in homes that combine quality, comfort, and financial security.”

India accounts for 30% of Dugasta's buyer interest, followed by the UK, Pakistan and UAE. The two projects will add to Dubai's growing mid-market residential supply, with 287 units at Al Haseen 6 in Dubai Industrial City and 169 units at Garden Living in Liwan. Al Haseen 6 is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028 while Garden living is tentatively planned for the end of 2026, and will offer a range of amenities designed for everyday living.

With the launch of Al Haseen 6 and Garden Living, Dugasta Properties continues to expand its residential portfolio in Dubai, with a focus on well-designed homes, practical amenities, and accessible price points for mid-market buyers.

About Dugasta Properties:

Dugasta Properties Development LLC is a promising and evolving developer from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With over 30+ years in the real estate industry, the Chairman and Founder of Dugasta Properties LLC, Mr. Tauseef Khan is a professional strategist in the real estate market backed by the long-standing success of City Tower Real Estate, a well-established property management company since 1997, managing over 50+ buildings across the UAE.

Dugasta Properties LLC is working towards providing its clients with high-quality and value-for-money projects. The company's unique approach is customer-centric with a clear focus on return on investment. The popular USP has been our 10 for 10 offering (10% guaranteed return on investment over 10 years) which also includes a waiver of service charges, buy-back options or easy payment plans.

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