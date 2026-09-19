Children's Hospital Los Angeles Earns Top National And Global Pediatric Hospital Honors From U.S. News & World Report An...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has earned top pediatric hospital honors nationally and globally, with recognition from both U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek. CHLA was again named among the top 10 pediatric hospitals in the United States in U.S. News & World Report's 2026-27 Best Children's Hospitals rankings and earned a place on the publication's Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals for the 18th consecutive year-an honor CHLA has held since the list was first created. Internationally, CHLA was named one of the top pediatric hospitals in the world, earning the No. 5 spot in Pediatrics on Newsweek 's 2027 World's Best Specialized Hospitals list.

“This recognition reflects the extraordinary dedication of our physicians, nurses, researchers, and countless other team members to advancing pediatric medicine,” says CHLA President and CEO Paul S. Viviano.“For 125 years, Children's Hospital Los Angeles has combined world-class care, groundbreaking research, and deep compassion to improve the lives of patients and families. Being recognized among the leading children's hospitals nationally and globally affirms the strength of that commitment-and that, for our team, children will always come first.”

Nationally Ranked Pediatric Specialties by U.S. News & World Report

In the U.S. News & World Report 2026-27 Best Children's Hospitals specialty rankings, CHLA ranked highly across all pediatric specialties evaluated. CHLA was also ranked the No. 1 children's hospital in California by U.S. News & World Report, as the hospital celebrates 125 years of creating hope and building healthier futures for children. The hospital earned top-10 recognition in seven care specialties, including Cancer (No. 4), Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (No. 4), Orthopedics (No. 7), Urology (No. 7), Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 8), Neonatology (No. 9), and Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 10). The hospital also received national rankings in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (No. 12), Nephrology (No. 16), and Cardiology & Heart Surgery (No. 20).

CHLA's Behavioral Health Institute was also recognized as a Top 50 hospital in U.S. News & World Report's Pediatric and Adolescent Behavioral Health category, highlighting the hospital's growing leadership in mental and behavioral health care for children and teens.

Globally Ranked Pediatric Specialty by Newsweek

CHLA's global leadership was also recognized by Newsweek, which named the hospital one of the top pediatric hospitals in the world, ranking it No. 5 in Pediatrics on the publication's 2027 World's Best Specialized Hospitals list. Presented by Newsweek in collaboration with analytics firm Statista Inc., the rankings recognize leading hospitals worldwide across 13 medical fields, including pediatrics. Hospitals are evaluated based on three pillars: reputation, accreditation, and implementation of patient-reported outcome measures.

As California's largest provider of pediatric hospital care, CHLA serves children and families through specialized inpatient, outpatient, and community-based programs and oversees more than 750,000 patient visits each year. Its reach extends across Southern California, all 50 states, and more than 90 countries, distinguishing CHLA as one of the nation's premier pediatric academic medical centers. In addition, the Chuck Lorre Pediatric Health Education Institute delivers comprehensive education at CHLA across six pillars of professional training-physicians, nurses, clinical service and allied health professionals, researchers, simulation trainees, and members of the community workforce. This includes one of the nation's largest pediatric training programs for doctors and nurses. The institute is the first of its kind in the nation and will serve as a model for training pediatric health professionals nationwide.

Through The Saban Research Institute of CHLA, researchers translate scientific discoveries into life-changing treatments and new cures for childhood diseases. With nearly 600 active clinical trials, CHLA gives children and families access to promising therapies while furthering research that aims to improve care for patients everywhere.

"Families come to CHLA seeking answers to some of the most complex health challenges facing children today," says James Stein, MD, MSc, CHLA Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. "Recognition from both U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek reflects the expertise, collaboration, and commitment of our multidisciplinary care teams, whose work advances the highest quality pediatric care for children and families here in the United States and around the world."

Each year, U.S. News & World Report and research firm RTI International develop the Best Children's Hospital list. For 2026-27, 199 pediatric hospitals were eligible to be surveyed-including freestanding institutions like CHLA, children's hospitals that are part of a larger health system, and specialty pediatric centers. Each was scored across hundreds of benchmarks, including quality and safety performance; patient outcomes; peer recognition; research; technology; commitment to equitable and inclusive care; certifications; third-party awards; and other data points provided by each hospital. Additional survey and rankings details can be found on the U.S. News website.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is one of the nation's premier pediatric institutions, with services and outcomes for rare and complex conditions that are among the best in the world. That expertise is one of the reasons families from around the globe turn to CHLA for U.S.-based pediatric care. Through its Center for Global Health, CHLA supports international patients and families traveling for specialty and complex care and has treated patients from more than 90 countries.

“For families traveling to Children's Hospital Los Angeles from outside the United States, accessing highly specialized pediatric care can feel complex and unfamiliar,” said Yadira Torres, Executive Director of the Center for Global Health.“Our role is to make that experience easier to navigate by connecting families with the right specialists, supporting communication and scheduling, and helping them feel prepared before, during and after their care at CHLA.”

International patient inquiries: Families can contact CHLA's Center for Global Health at ....

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine and is the largest provider of hospital care for children in California. In the 125 years since its founding in 1901, CHLA has delivered a level of pediatric care that is among the best in the world. Ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Hospital Los Angeles provides comprehensive and compassionate care to one of the largest and most diverse pediatric patient populations in the country. The hospital is ranked No. 1 in California and among the top-ranked children's hospitals in the Pacific U.S. region for 2026-27. CHLA is also ranked No. 5 globally in Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2027 – Pediatrics. A leader in pediatric research, CHLA is among the top ten children's hospitals for research funding from the National Institutes of Health. The Saban Research Institute of Children's Hospital Los Angeles supports the full continuum of research, translating scientific discoveries into life-changing treatments for patients around the globe. As a pediatric academic medical center, CHLA is also home to the Chuck Lorre Pediatric Health Education Institute, which encompasses education programs throughout the institution. The hospital's commitment to building stronger, healthier communities is evident in CHLA's efforts to enhance health education and literacy, introduce more people to careers in healthcare, and fight food insecurity. To learn more, follow CHLA on

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