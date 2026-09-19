403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Visa and LALIGA Announce Official Partnership in MENA
(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — 17 September 2026 – Visa and LALIGA today announced a regional partnership naming Visa the Official Partner of LALIGA in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
The partnership brings together Visa’s payments expertise and LALIGA’s global reach to deepen engagement with fans across MENA. Visa and LALIGA will collaborate on integrated marketing, digital content and fan-focused initiatives that offer supporters new ways to connect with the competition throughout the season.
Tarek Abdalla, Senior Vice President, CMO, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Visa, said: “Football is one of the region’s biggest passion points and LALIGA is one of the world’s most followed football leagues, with a huge fan base across MENA. As the Official Partner of LALIGA in the MENA region, we are excited to bring fans closer to the competition through engaging content and unforgettable experiences, while making access to the moments they love easier, more seamless and more connected through digital payments.”
Raúl Ostalé Bruixola, Commercial and Marketing Director in MENA, LALIGA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Visa as LALIGA’s new Official Payment Partner in the MENA region. This partnership is another important step in our commitment to bringing the competition closer to fans through innovative collaborations that create meaningful engagement and memorable experiences. Together with Visa, we look forward to giving supporters across the region new ways to connect with LALIGA throughout the season.”
The partnership reflects Visa and LALIGA’s shared ambition to bring sport, entertainment and innovation together for fans across MENA, supported by a program of marketing, digital engagement and fan activation initiatives.
The partnership brings together Visa’s payments expertise and LALIGA’s global reach to deepen engagement with fans across MENA. Visa and LALIGA will collaborate on integrated marketing, digital content and fan-focused initiatives that offer supporters new ways to connect with the competition throughout the season.
Tarek Abdalla, Senior Vice President, CMO, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Visa, said: “Football is one of the region’s biggest passion points and LALIGA is one of the world’s most followed football leagues, with a huge fan base across MENA. As the Official Partner of LALIGA in the MENA region, we are excited to bring fans closer to the competition through engaging content and unforgettable experiences, while making access to the moments they love easier, more seamless and more connected through digital payments.”
Raúl Ostalé Bruixola, Commercial and Marketing Director in MENA, LALIGA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Visa as LALIGA’s new Official Payment Partner in the MENA region. This partnership is another important step in our commitment to bringing the competition closer to fans through innovative collaborations that create meaningful engagement and memorable experiences. Together with Visa, we look forward to giving supporters across the region new ways to connect with LALIGA throughout the season.”
The partnership reflects Visa and LALIGA’s shared ambition to bring sport, entertainment and innovation together for fans across MENA, supported by a program of marketing, digital engagement and fan activation initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment