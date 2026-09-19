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Paramount and SecurityBridge partner to close the SAP security blind spot for GCC enterprises
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, UAE, 18 September 2026: Paramount Assure, a UAE-headquartered cybersecurity company, today announced a partnership with SecurityBridge, a specialist in SAP cybersecurity, to help organisations across the GCC strengthen protection of their SAP environments and bring SAP security intelligence into their wider cyber defence operations. The partnership was signed at GISEC 2026 in Hall 3 at SecurityBridge’s stand by Neeti Rodrigues, Chief of International Sales at Paramount Assure, and Christoph Nagy, Co-founder of SecurityBridge.
The collaboration comes as enterprises face growing pressure to protect the systems behind their most critical operations. IBM’s 2026 Report found that the average cost of a data breach for organisations in the Middle East reached $8 million, with excessive privileges, poor role management and difficulty prioritising threats among the leading factors increasing breach costs. For many organisations, SAP remains one of the most business-critical systems in their technology environment, but it is not always visible enough within day-to-day cybersecurity operations.
Many enterprises already have security teams, monitoring platforms and access controls in place, but these tools do not always show whether critical SAP patches are missing, custom code introduces risk, configurations are secure, or suspicious activity is part of a wider attack. This creates a gap between SAP teams and cybersecurity teams at a time when attackers are moving faster, and business systems are more connected.
Through the partnership, SecurityBridge will provide real-time visibility and contextual SAP security intelligence, while Paramount will bring its cybersecurity expertise, SOC capabilities, regional implementation experience and local customer support. Together, the companies will help customers identify SAP vulnerabilities, monitor risk, investigate suspicious activity and connect SAP security insights with their wider cybersecurity programme.
Premchand Kurup, CEO of Paramount Assure, said: “The Gulf cybersecurity industry has grown over 27 years into a US$20 billion market built around enterprise systems such as SAP, Oracle and Microsoft ERPs. Yet ERP telemetry still does not reach the SOC with the same consistency as other security data. This leaves teams vulnerable to risks inside systems that carry financial transactions, supply chains and government services. With UAE IA Standard v2.1 and Saudi NCA ECC placing greater focus on monitoring, patching and access governance, the next frontier is clear: real-time ERP telemetry in the SOC. Our partnership with SecurityBridge brings that visibility to SAP environments, giving CISOs across the GCC stronger control over the systems they are responsible for protecting.”
For customers, the combined offering makes SAP security more operational and easier to act on. Security teams can identify missing patches, risky custom code, weak configurations, unusual user behaviour, and misuse of privileged access within SAP environments. These insights can then support faster investigation, better coordination between SAP and cybersecurity teams, and more informed decisions on how to contain risk before it affects wider business operations.
Christoph Nagy, Co-founder, SecurityBridge, said: “The Middle East is a strategic growth market for SecurityBridge, as organisations increasingly recognise that SAP can no longer remain a blind spot in their cybersecurity operations. SecurityBridge closes this gap by bringing real-time, contextualised SAP security intelligence into the enterprise SOC. Expanding our regional footprint requires strong local expertise, trusted customer relationships and deep cybersecurity knowledge. Paramount brings exactly that. Together, we can help organisations across the GCC make SAP an integral part of their security operations and continuously protect their most critical business systems.”
Organisations across the GCC can engage Paramount to assess their SAP security posture, understand visibility gaps and explore how SecurityBridge can integrate into their existing cybersecurity operations. The companies will support customers through consultation, implementation and ongoing security operations support, helping them build stronger protection around SAP without treating it as a separate or isolated security function.
Paramount and SecurityBridge will continue working together to expand customer access across the region and support new SAP cybersecurity use cases as enterprises modernise their technology environments. The collaboration reinforces Paramount’s focus on helping regional organisations protect the systems that carry their most critical business processes, data and decisions.
The collaboration comes as enterprises face growing pressure to protect the systems behind their most critical operations. IBM’s 2026 Report found that the average cost of a data breach for organisations in the Middle East reached $8 million, with excessive privileges, poor role management and difficulty prioritising threats among the leading factors increasing breach costs. For many organisations, SAP remains one of the most business-critical systems in their technology environment, but it is not always visible enough within day-to-day cybersecurity operations.
Many enterprises already have security teams, monitoring platforms and access controls in place, but these tools do not always show whether critical SAP patches are missing, custom code introduces risk, configurations are secure, or suspicious activity is part of a wider attack. This creates a gap between SAP teams and cybersecurity teams at a time when attackers are moving faster, and business systems are more connected.
Through the partnership, SecurityBridge will provide real-time visibility and contextual SAP security intelligence, while Paramount will bring its cybersecurity expertise, SOC capabilities, regional implementation experience and local customer support. Together, the companies will help customers identify SAP vulnerabilities, monitor risk, investigate suspicious activity and connect SAP security insights with their wider cybersecurity programme.
Premchand Kurup, CEO of Paramount Assure, said: “The Gulf cybersecurity industry has grown over 27 years into a US$20 billion market built around enterprise systems such as SAP, Oracle and Microsoft ERPs. Yet ERP telemetry still does not reach the SOC with the same consistency as other security data. This leaves teams vulnerable to risks inside systems that carry financial transactions, supply chains and government services. With UAE IA Standard v2.1 and Saudi NCA ECC placing greater focus on monitoring, patching and access governance, the next frontier is clear: real-time ERP telemetry in the SOC. Our partnership with SecurityBridge brings that visibility to SAP environments, giving CISOs across the GCC stronger control over the systems they are responsible for protecting.”
For customers, the combined offering makes SAP security more operational and easier to act on. Security teams can identify missing patches, risky custom code, weak configurations, unusual user behaviour, and misuse of privileged access within SAP environments. These insights can then support faster investigation, better coordination between SAP and cybersecurity teams, and more informed decisions on how to contain risk before it affects wider business operations.
Christoph Nagy, Co-founder, SecurityBridge, said: “The Middle East is a strategic growth market for SecurityBridge, as organisations increasingly recognise that SAP can no longer remain a blind spot in their cybersecurity operations. SecurityBridge closes this gap by bringing real-time, contextualised SAP security intelligence into the enterprise SOC. Expanding our regional footprint requires strong local expertise, trusted customer relationships and deep cybersecurity knowledge. Paramount brings exactly that. Together, we can help organisations across the GCC make SAP an integral part of their security operations and continuously protect their most critical business systems.”
Organisations across the GCC can engage Paramount to assess their SAP security posture, understand visibility gaps and explore how SecurityBridge can integrate into their existing cybersecurity operations. The companies will support customers through consultation, implementation and ongoing security operations support, helping them build stronger protection around SAP without treating it as a separate or isolated security function.
Paramount and SecurityBridge will continue working together to expand customer access across the region and support new SAP cybersecurity use cases as enterprises modernise their technology environments. The collaboration reinforces Paramount’s focus on helping regional organisations protect the systems that carry their most critical business processes, data and decisions.
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