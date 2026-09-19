Tenorshare Guides: How To Transfer Whatsapp From Android To An Iphone 18 Pro

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Tenorshare has just put out a detailed new guide that walks you through exactly how to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 18 Pro. The resource addresses common challenges with cross-platform WhatsApp transfers, including how to preserve chats and media when moving data to an already set up iPhone. It provides practical solutions to help users transfer their important WhatsApp data safely and avoid data loss during an iPhone upgrade.







Image caption: How to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone Including iPhone 18.

“The main purpose of this guide is to offer a clear roadmap for mobile users who want to keep their messaging history intact,” said a Tenorshare spokesperson.“When upgrading to iPhone 18 Pro, our goal is to help users preserve their important WhatsApp data and avoid the data loss issues that can come with device upgrades.”

For those users who are looking for a direct software solution to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone, the guide introduces Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer as the main method. This software is for those users who want to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone without factory reset. As the utility is completely compatible with existing iPhone 18 Pro setup, users don't need to erase the existing iPhone data.

The app is designed to transfer WhatsApp messages from Android to iPhone securely, ensuring that text conversations, media files and attachments make their way across platforms without a hitch. iCareFone Transfer is a great choice for users who want to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone in a complete way in a desktop-controlled environment.

The transfer process with the use of this software consists of exactly three steps:

Step 1: Connect Android Phone and iPhone to Computer.

Step 2: Backup WhatsApp data and Confirm Account Information.

Step 3: Directly transfer selected data to iPhone 18 Pro.

The guide references Move to iOS as the default option in passing for users asking how to make this transfer free of charge. But Move to iOS is typically used when you first set up your iPhone, so if your iPhone is already set up, you may need to erase it first.

Consumers can refer to the guide and choose the right way to transfer according to the state of their iPhone, whether it has been set up or still in the original factory state.

To learn more about the recommended tool and read the full guide, users can visit the iCareFone Transfer product page at: or download the app at Play Store.

About Tenorshare

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare is an international software company that specializes in data management, system repair, password recovery and device transfer solutions. The company builds utilities that help smartphone and computer users secure their digital data.

For more information:

Facebook:

X/Twitter:

YouTube:

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.