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Hidream Unveils Hidream-O1-Video-1.0, A Native Omnimodal Video Model Built For Physical Consistency Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:35
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">The model supports multimodal inputs including text, images and video, and generates high-fidelity 1080p videos of 5 to 20 seconds with natively synchronized audio

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 September 2026 – HiDream, an AI company specializing in foundation models and generative AI, announced the launch of HiDream-O1-Video-1.0, or HiDream V1, its native omnimodal video generation model.

Designed around a deeper understanding of creative intent and real-world physics, HiDream V1 supports multimodal inputs including text, images and video. It can generate high-fidelity 1080p videos ranging from 5 to 20 seconds, with enhanced narrative planning, character consistency, physical plausibility and audiovisual synchronization.

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The Arabian Post

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