Tesla Brings Grok AI Companion To UAE Cars Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Tesla has begun making its Grok artificial-intelligence companion available to eligible vehicles in the UAE through software version 2026.32.6, extending hands-free conversational and vehicle-control features to owners without a separate Grok subscription.

The update gives drivers access to Grok through the car's touchscreen, steering-wheel microphone control or the“Hey Grok” wake phrase where voice activation is enabled. Tesla says the assistant remains in beta and requires either Premium Connectivity or a stable Wi-Fi connection.

Grok can handle navigation requests, add or change destinations, find points of interest and respond to more complicated route-planning instructions. In its Assistant mode, it can also make phone calls, search for and play music, adjust cabin temperature and search the vehicle's Controls panel, according to Tesla's current support information.

The system also answers questions about a Tesla, including material drawn from vehicle information and software-update details. Its broader conversational functions allow occupants to ask questions across general subjects or use the assistant for tasks that do not directly control the car.

Tesla is offering several personality and activity modes intended to change the style of interaction. Options listed for the UAE rollout include Assistant, Language Tutor, Therapist, Storyteller, Meditation, Doc and Conspiracy, alongside Kids Story Time and Kids Trivia Game. Voice choices include Ara, Eve, Leo, Rex and Sal, each presented with a different speaking style.

The feature is being distributed through an over-the-air update rather than sold as a separate vehicle upgrade. Tesla's UAE connectivity information lists Grok among its connected features, while noting that feature availability can vary according to hardware configuration.

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Eligibility is not universal across Tesla's fleet. Tesla support documentation says Grok requires a compatible vehicle with an AMD infotainment processor, supported software and internet connectivity. Owners can check the processor fitted to their vehicle through Controls, Software and Additional Vehicle Information on the central display.

Tesla says users do not currently need to create or pay for a Grok account to enable the assistant in the vehicle, although use without signing in can be subject to limits. The company also states that availability, account requirements and usage limits may change.

Privacy conditions form part of the integration. Tesla says conversations with Grok are anonymously handled from its perspective and are not associated with the user or vehicle. The AI service processes interactions under SpaceXAI's privacy terms. When a user asks Grok to place a call, the system can access contacts stored through the connected phone in the vehicle, while Tesla says those contacts are not sent to the AI provider.

Location-dependent functions require separate permission to share precise location. That can be necessary for requests involving nearby destinations, route planning or location-based reminders, while drivers retain control over whether precise location access is enabled.

The UAE launch follows broader development of Grok Voice for Tesla vehicles. SpaceXAI said in August that the voice system can manage multi-stop trips, make calls, play music, adjust climate settings and search vehicle controls, while supporting conversations across 25 languages. It described Tesla as a design partner for the voice-agent technology.

Tesla's UAE support page shows Grok within the company's connectivity offering alongside navigation, live traffic, streaming and other connected services. Premium Connectivity is sold as a monthly subscription in the UAE, while Standard Connectivity is included with eligible new vehicles for a defined period. Some connected features can also operate over Wi-Fi.

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Users can launch Grok from the App Launcher or by holding the steering-wheel microphone button, while“Hey Grok” can be switched on or off in settings. Tesla also allows location-based reminders, such as prompting a driver to complete a task near a specified place. The UAE cellular connection supporting Tesla's connected services is provided by e&, although the Premium Connectivity subscription itself is purchased from Tesla.