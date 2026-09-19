Global Leaders Assemble For Unstoppable Africa 2026 Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">More than 2,000 African business leaders, heads of state, investors and policymakers are set to gather in New York on September 20 and 21 for Unstoppable Africa 2026, with investment, trade and ownership of African value chains at the centre of the agenda.

The fifth edition of the Global Africa Business Initiative's flagship forum will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis during the opening of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. It is being convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and organised by the UN Global Compact.

This year's theme,“Powering Business, Scaling Economies, Shaping the Future”, reflects a shift towards transactions and implementation as companies and governments confront changing supply chains, energy insecurity, tighter competition for strategic resources and volatile trade rules. Organisers say the programme will concentrate on mobilising capital, creating investment vehicles, expanding cross-border partnerships and retaining more economic value within Africa.

Critical minerals will be a major focus. Africa holds a large share of global reserves needed for electric vehicles, renewable-energy systems, batteries and advanced technologies, but much of the continent's output continues to leave as unprocessed or lightly processed material. The opening programme includes a discussion on minerals, infrastructure and deal structures designed to increase local processing, manufacturing and ownership.

The agenda also places infrastructure, regional trade and financing alongside minerals. UN Trade and Development has estimated that full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area could create a market worth about $3.4 trillion. Intra-African trade, however, remains constrained by transport gaps, high financing costs, fragmented regulation and other barriers that limit the development of regional supply chains.

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Sanda Ojiambo, UN Assistant Secretary-General and chief executive of the UN Global Compact, said the 2026 gathering would sharpen its focus on mobilising capital, building businesses and converting Africa's assets into scalable investment outcomes. She said the objective was also to influence where global capital flows and where value is created.

The speaker list spans public institutions, finance, technology, energy, sport and the creative industries. It includes Guterres; UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed; World Bank Managing Director Anna Bjerde; UN Economic Commission for Africa Executive Secretary Claver Gatete; Sustainable Energy for All chief executive Damilola Ogunbiyi; NBA Africa chief executive Clare Akamanzi; and senior executives from major financial and technology groups.

Government representation includes Rwanda's Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire, Sierra Leone's Chief Minister and Chief Innovation Officer David Moinina Sengeh, and African Union commissioners responsible for economic development, trade, infrastructure, energy and minerals. Business participants include founders and executives working in digital payments, banking, investment, media, fashion and energy.

Digital transformation is another central strand, covering artificial intelligence, payments, connectivity and technology businesses seeking to scale across national borders. The organisers are also highlighting Africa's creative industries and sport as commercial sectors capable of generating intellectual property, jobs and export earnings rather than being treated mainly as cultural or social activities.

The programme is structured around plenary sessions, chief executive and investor roundtables, ministerial discussions, start-up showcases and GABI Solutions Labs. Organisers say these formats are intended to move discussions towards partnerships and transactions rather than broad declarations of intent.

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Energy will remain linked to the investment debate. Despite renewable resources, many African economies still face shortages of reliable and affordable power, a constraint on industrialisation, data centres, mining, manufacturing and small businesses. Sessions will examine financing and infrastructure models intended to widen access while supporting energy transition goals.

The forum comes as governments and companies are reconsidering supply-chain concentration and seeking secure sources of minerals, energy and manufactured goods. That has increased Africa's strategic importance, while also intensifying debate over whether new investment models will deepen domestic processing and industrial capacity or reproduce established patterns of raw-material exports.